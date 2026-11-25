Oklahoma Sooners basketball aims to rebound from losses against Pitt and East Texas A&M as they clash with the Purdue Boilermakers in the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament.

Purdue University's basketball program prepares to close its Florida trip on Thanksgiving Day with a critical matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament. The Boilermakers, who suffered a 65-56 defeat to DePaul earlier in the week, are eager to bounce back and secure a victory against a familiar rival style of play. Oklahoma, which also lost its opening contest, enters this game with a chance to steady its own course after a 79-68 setback against Pitt.

Senior guard Xzayvier Brown remains the undeniable focal point of the Oklahoma offense, leading the team in both scoring and playmaking through the first six games of the season. Brown averages 16.8 points and 6.0 assists per contest while also contributing 3.8 rebounds, showcasing his versatility on the court. His ability to drive into the paint and beat defenders off the dribble makes him a constant threat, and he has been particularly aggressive lately, drawing 20 foul calls over his last two games combined.

Also read Purdue Boilermakers Face Unbeaten DePaul in Fort Myers Tip-Off Showdown

The Purdue defense faces a significant challenge in containing Brown, as the 6-foot-3 guard excels at getting into the paint and maintaining awareness to involve teammates when defenses collapse. While Brown is not considered an elite three-point shooter, he remains a capable long-range threat that cannot be ignored. The primary strategic goal for Purdue is to keep Brown out of the lane, where he can dictate the flow of the game and force defensive rotations that lead to open looks for his teammates.

Oklahoma has struggled significantly on the boards this season, posting a plus-0.1 rebounding margin that ranks 244th nationally. This deficiency presents a clear opportunity for Purdue, which should look to exploit the glass to generate second-chance points and control the tempo of the game. Derrion Reid and Duke Brennan are expected to battle intensely for rebounds, combining to average 11.5 boards per contest to mitigate the team's overall weaknesses.

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Despite these rebounding issues, the Sooners have excelled at protecting the basketball, averaging just 7.5 turnovers per contest through their first six games. This figure represents the best turnover rate in college basketball, according to NCAA.com, highlighting the discipline instilled by head coach Porter Moser. The team also averages 15.8 assists per contest, resulting in a 2.31 assist-to-turnover ratio that ranks third-best in the sport.

This disciplined approach means Oklahoma rarely allows opponents to score in transition, forcing teams to defeat them in half-court sets where their structured offensive sets can shine. By minimizing live-ball turnovers, the Sooners have maintained competitiveness even in losses, leveraging their ball security as a key component of their early-season success. This ball-control advantage stands in stark contrast to their struggles on the glass.

Oklahoma's early resume includes a notable and ugly season-opening loss to East Texas A&M, a team currently ranked 265th in KenPom. However, that defeat occurred without their best scorer and passer, Xzayvier Brown, who was unavailable for the contest. The Sooners have since gone 4-1, with their only other loss being the recent defeat to Pitt, indicating a team that is learning and adapting as the season progresses.

Head coach Porter Moser faces continued pressure to return the program to consistent NCAA Tournament success after a difficult start to the year. In his first five seasons, Oklahoma has made only one tournament appearance, exiting in the first round during the 2024-25 season. The team has reached the 20-win mark three times under Moser but has not yet established itself as a regular March Madness contender.

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Purdue enters this matchup looking to correct its own course after a disappointing loss to DePaul. The Boilermakers need to translate their practice intensity into game performance, particularly on the defensive end where they must limit high-percentage shots for Oklahoma. A victory on Thanksgiving Day would provide a much-needed confidence boost as the team prepares for the remainder of its conference schedule.

The contrast in styles between the two teams will likely define the outcome of this game. Oklahoma's reliance on structured ball movement and low turnover rates will be tested against Purdue's ability to control the rebounding battle and generate transition opportunities. Both teams are seeking to build momentum, and the winner will gain a significant psychological edge in their respective tournaments.