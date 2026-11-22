Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis helps secure a 28-7 victory over Texas A&M. The Sooners improve to 7-4, clinching a winning season for the first time in five years.

The Oklahoma Sooners secured their seventh consecutive victory during the month of November by defeating Texas A&M with a decisive 28-7 score on Saturday night in Norman. Head coach Brent Venables achieved a significant milestone as this marks the first time in his five seasons at the helm that the program posts back-to-back winning records. The team improved to a 7-4 overall record and a 5-3 standing in Southeastern Conference play, effectively locking Texas A&M out of bowl contention.

Offensive Strategy Under Interim Coordinator Jason Witten

Jason Witten, serving as the interim offensive coordinator following the midseason firing of Ben Arbuckle, demonstrated his play-calling abilities despite early setbacks. Witten had received widespread praise for the offense's performance in previous wins against Florida and Ole Miss, specifically for maintaining zero turnovers and executing long, time-consuming drives. However, those metrics temporarily reversed during the first half against the Aggies, raising concerns about offensive consistency.

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Quarterback John Mateer struggled initially, surrendering the football twice in the second quarter. The turnovers included an interception on an ill-advised pass into traffic in the end zone and a fumble on a keeper where Mateer lost control of the ball. These errors threatened to lead to a scoreless halftime, a scenario not seen since 2005, but Mateer recovered by engineering a near-flawless drive that ended in a touchdown pass to Rocky Beers with 22 seconds remaining before the break.

The offense found its rhythm in the second half, particularly during a critical 15-play, 96-yard march that drained 8:24 off the game clock. This sustained drive established a 14-7 lead with 13 minutes to play, showcasing the offensive resilience Witten had promised. Mateer finished the game completing 23 of 33 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, while also contributing 55 rushing yards on 12 carries to lead the team in total offense.

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Defensive Dominance and Rookie Quarterback Performance

The Oklahoma defense played a pivotal role in the victory by stifling the Texas A&M offense for the majority of the contest. The unit allowed only three punts, a single fourth-down stop, and an interception that set up the game-sealing score. This defensive pressure forced Texas A&M's true freshman quarterback, Brady Hart, into a challenging debut start against one of college football's top defenses.

Brady Hart, a five-star recruit, displayed flashes of elite talent by throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Horton and recording a 39-yard catch-and-run play by Mario Craver. However, Hart failed to generate momentum on his other 11 offensive possessions, which never penetrated the Oklahoma 40-yard line and resulted in just 93 total yards and zero points. The Sooner defense effectively neutralized the Aggie running game and limited big plays outside of Hart's individual connections.

Key Player Contributions and Season Implications

Wide receiver Elijah Thomas emerged as a crucial factor in the offensive resurgence, breaking out of a quiet season with just six receptions for 58 yards prior to this game. Thomas made a game-changing 38-yard sideline grab from Mateer on third-and-25, capitalizing on an offsides penalty by an Aggie defender. This play sparked the offense's momentum and set up the touchdown that tied the game at 7-7 before halftime.

Isaiah Sategna also contributed significantly by catching a 25-yard touchdown pass that extended the lead to 21-7, following an interception by the defense. John Mateer added a somersaulting touchdown run in the final seconds to secure the 28-7 margin, demonstrating the resourcefulness that defined his performance. Oklahoma now heads into its finale at Missouri with a strong foundation and a confirmed winning season.