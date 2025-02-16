Oklahoma Softball Pitcher Nicole May Throws Perfect Game Against No. 24 Baylor

Nicole May achieves her first career perfect game, leading the Oklahoma Sooners to an 8-0 victory over No. 24 Baylor in five innings. The dominant performance includes striking out eight batters and retiring all 15 she faced.

Oklahoma softball pitcher Nicole May threw a perfect game to defeat No. 24 Baylor 8-0 in five innings at Getterman Stadium in Waco, TX, on Sunday. It was May's first career perfect game . Previously, she threw a no-hitter on Feb. 10, 2023, against Lafayette College as a sophomore at Louisiana. The senior struck out eight Bears in the process of retiring all 15 batters she faced on just 56 pitches.

The victory also saw Oklahoma run rule its opponent in all four games played at the Getterman Classic. Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings continued her excellent showing this weekend, hammering a ball into the wind and doubling off the wall in right center for a pair of RBIs to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead headed to the bottom half of the inning. The BYU transfer hammered a pitch to left-center field, bouncing the ball off the top of the wall and over the fence for her first home run as a Sooner to extend the advantage to 6-0. Pickering brought home OU’s seventh run of the game with an RBI double, and McEnroe-Marinas’ RBI single put the Sooners up 8-0 and brought the run rule into effect





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SOFTBALL PERFECT GAME OKLAHOMA SOONERS BAYLOR NCAA SOFTBALL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oklahoma Catholic charter school may get blessed by Supreme CourtNBC Justice Correspondent Pete Williams tells Symone Sanders about the Supreme Court ruling on a public high school football coach praying during halftime.

Read more »

Report: Oklahoma’s Pursuit of DC Jim Knowles May Be ConcludingAfter weeks of rumors about the Sooners pursuing Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, a report suggests that he'll be going elsewhere.

Read more »

BYU Holds Off Baylor in Overtime for First Quad 1 WinBYU Cougars defeat Baylor Bears in a thrilling overtime matchup, securing their first Quad 1 victory of the season. Kanon Catchings leads BYU with a career-high 23 points, while Egor Demin, Trevin Knell, and Fousseyni Traore contribute significantly to the win.

Read more »

Why Sparkling Water May (Or May Not) Help You Lose WeightChalk up a partial win for health influencers who tout the slimming benefits of sparkling waters.

Read more »

Here's what long-secret JFK, MLK Jr. files may -- and may not -- reveal: top expertGerald Posner, author of 'Case Closed...,' expresses support for President Donald Trump's order to release files on the assassinations of prominent figures.

Read more »

Vonleh and Baylor host CincinnatiBaylor faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Aaronette Vonleh scored 22 points in Baylor's 75-64 win over the UCF Knights. The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season. Baylor is 7-2 against the Big 12, and Cincinnati is 5-4 against conference opponents.

Read more »