Oklahoma Softball All-American Outfielder Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

The Oklahoma Sooners are reportedly set to lose another player to the transfer portal this offseason.

Oklahoma outfielder Kasidi Pickering hits a double during the home opener softball game between Oklahoma and Alabama State at Love’s Field in Norman Okla.

, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Kasidi Pickering is the newest name added to the transfer portal list and she has a do-not-contact tag, according to D1 Softball's Justin McLeod.

The rising senior was named NCA First Team All-Midwest Region, USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List, Preseason All-SEC, D1Softball Preseason All-American First Team, Softball America First Team All-American and entered the season ranked No. 10 in Softball America's preseason Top 100 rankings. Pickering was a 2025 NFCA First-Team All-American and a member of the 2024 Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team.

The news regarding Pickering was posted on social media Monday evening, the same day the portal opened for college softball. Pickering hit .370 this season with 20 home runs, 61 RBIs and scored 66 runs. She becomes the fourth Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal.

Ranked No. 16 in D1Softball's final player rankings of 2025Ella Kate "EK" Smith, P: No. 15 player overall, No. 5 pitcherMalaya Majam-Finch, P: No. 54 overall, No. 16 pitcherMaren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports.

She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.





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