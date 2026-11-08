Oklahoma's PFF Grades Following Its Triumphant First Road Trip to Gainesville

The Sooners graded well following a balanced performance in The Swamp.

Oklahoma Jacob Jordan dives for the goal line during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectto offensive coordinator. Witten will enjoy another week's worth of headlines thanks to helping make OU's first trip to Gainesville memorable.as well as could have been expected — and then some. A historic drive on offense was followed up by timely stops and turnovers by the defense.handled himself well considering the criticism he dealt with during the week. Per Pro Football Focus, Mateer finished with an 87.4 rating on all 77 offensive snaps.

Also read PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Virginia Tech's 51-28 Loss to SMU in Dallas

He led the team in the overall grade.bounced back strong and finished with a 77.6 grade on all 77 offensive snaps. He was fourth on the offense and seventh on th team overall.played a pivotal role on third down. His four catches were tied with three others for most on the team. Jordan finished with an 85.7 grade on 19 snaps.

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A week after having their tails handed to them, the defense bounced back strong. The unit held Florida to one of their lowest offensive outputs in total yardage in recent years.was a force and helped set the tone early.

He played 24 snaps and was second on the defense. with an 83.6 overall grade.had one of the more impactful plays of the game when he intercepted the Gators in the endzone to deny the home team a touchdown and the lead. Guillory finished with a 69.0 grade on 49 snaps. Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise.

During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football.

He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.