Oklahoma's Offensive Coordinator Choice is Clear

Jason Witten's success through two games shows why Brent Venables should remove the 'interim' from Witten's title.

Oklahoma interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten looks on during warmups ahead of Sunday's game vs. Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners on SIover Ole Miss at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium if he’d like to be the next offensive coordinator at Oklahoma.

“Absolutely,” Witten said. “... I think you prepare your butt off in every moment, and when opportunities present themselves, you pounce on those. ”After just two games, Witten has shown that he not only deserves consideration to be the full-time offensive coordinator but deserves the job for 2027 — as long as the Dallas Cowboys don’t decide to pull the trigger on Witten as their head coach.

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It’s not just the improved numbers put up by the Sooners in wins over ranked opponents Florida and Ole Miss.has turned from an albatross into a serviceable quarterback to the point where Sooners fans were relieved Sunday when OU called a timeout to keep Mateer on the field for a key third down play on the game’s first offensive drive after his helmet popped off.

But what Witten has shown to prove he deserves the job beyond this season is that Oklahoma has not only developed an offensive identity that looked impossible just a few weeks ago but the way he’s communicated the vision for the game plan the last two weeks.spoke glowingly about the way that Witten implemented his game plan and communicated that with the players in a way which got them to not only understand how the Sooners were going to attack the Gators but why they were going to do what they did. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. It was clear throughout that game and again Sunday how a cohesive understanding of the plan of attack helped bring success to OU.

Then after the win over the Rebels, Witten continued to show off his mind for offensive football when asked about the Joseph package that helped lead to Jonathan Hatton’s third-quarter touchdown.

“I think that’s a job as a coach, when things you have a responsibility to do is how do you put your players in different positions and creates space and leverage, both in the run and pass,” Witten said. “... Guys want to play and carve out roles. We’ve got to continue to build on that and have fun doing it.

” Oklahoma’s offense hasn’t posted huge numbers in two weeks under Witten — 650 total yards and four offensive touchdowns combined over two games — but the Sooners’ offense is fun again under Witten. And Venables is certainly enjoying seeing the offense shorten games and take pressure off the offense. Through two games with Witten, Oklahoma’s offense has held the ball nearly 29 more minutes than its opponents.

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Having Witten stay around as the offensive coordinator moving forward would certainly make Venables, Sooners players and OU fans feel nice and cozy. Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables.

He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City.

Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.