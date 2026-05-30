Oklahoma's NCAA Tournament Matchup With The Citadel Postponed to Saturday

Rain, rain, rain in Atlanta makes the Sooners and Bulldogs wait another day to play.

Heavy rain showers and some thunderstorms made their prescence felt in Atlanta on Friday afternoon into the early evening hours. As a result, the No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners and No. 3 seed Citadel Bulldogs will have to wait longer to.

After a near-three and a half hour delay, the Sooners will face The Citadel tomorrow on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m CT. It will be a triple-header on Saturday. The loser of Saturday morning's game will face the University of Illinois-Chicago in the losers' bracket at 1 p.m. CT while the winner takes on the top-seeded Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 5 p.m. CT.

Georgia Tech and UIC were able to play their opnening game unaffected by the weather in the area. The Yellow Jackets saw an early deficit at 2-0 and exploded from the plate to score 22 runs in a blowout victory. This season, OU has had two games canceled due to weather — a March 6 Friday game against Santa Clara and a midweek match against Texas Tech on April 28 in Arlington.

The Sooners' and Tennessee Volunteers' three game series in Oklahoma City from May 14-16 saw a stoppage of play in the seventh inning for the second game on Friday due to weather. The game was resumed the following day withis scheduled to take the mound when Oklahoma takes the field on Saturday.

The left-handed freshman has impressed throughout the season, holding a record of 8-4, with an era of 5.88 and posting 67 strikeouts on the year.is hoping to continue his hot streak over the last month. LaChance hit three home runs and a triple in OU's win over Tennessee in the third game at Bricktown Ballpark. It was the first time since 2000 that a Sooner hit three home runs in a single game.

OU and The Citadel have only met once on the diamond. The Sooners won 9-7 over the Bulldogs in 2014 during the UCF Baseball Tournament in Orlando. For The Citadel, this is their 14th NCAA regional with a 14-26 overall NCAA Tournament record. The Citadel earned their way into the regional with victories in the Southern Conference postseason tournament, eventually winning the conference title over Samford in Greenville, SC.

Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023.

Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.





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