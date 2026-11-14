Oklahoma's Matchup With No. 19 Ole Miss Pushed Back According to Report

The nationwide air-travel stoppage affected the Rebels' travel plans Friday.

NORMAN — Oklahoma's matchup with No. 19 Ole Miss will move to Sunday, according to a report from Yahoo Sports'The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and air on the SEC Network.

The Sooners haven't played a regular-season game on a Sunday since Sept. 1, 2019 when they took on Houston in the season opener at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The change cames in the wake of the Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop that began around 3 p.m. Friday.

Also read Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Predictions: Why our Staff is Split on the Winner

With travel affected, Ole Miss players were sent home and told to report later as the ground stop wasn't scheduled to be lifted until 10 p.m. But when the ground stop was lifted at just after 7 p.m. instead, the decision was made for the Rebels to remain home and travel Saturday instead. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Auburn's matchup with Mississippi State was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. but was pushed back to 3:15 p.m. Auburn traveled by bus to Starkville, Miss. , a longer than four-hour trip.

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In the Big 12, Kansas' game at West Virginia was moved to 2:30 p.m., while Arizona State's game at UCF was pushed back to 4:30 p.m. and Baylor's game at BYU shifted to 6 p.m. Utah's game at Arizona has been pushed back to 9:30 p.m. The scheduling change is the first since September 2021 when Oklahoma's scheduled game at Tulane was shifted to Norman due to Hurricane Ida. The Sooners held off a late push by the Green Wave to win that game 40-35.

OU didn't figure to want the game moved from Saturday, both due to strains put on both fans and from a staffing standpoint for the home game and with the Sooners set to host Texas A&M next Saturday. Oklahoma has yet to beat Ole Miss, losing all three meetings between the teams, including in each of the last two seasons since the Sooners joined the SEC. The matchup is one of three set annual matchups for OU.

Texas and Missouri are the other two annual rivals for the Sooners. Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs.

Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000.

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Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.