Oklahoma's Jason Witten, Rocky Beers Have Remade the Tight End Position Quickly

Beers was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award on Wednesday.

was named one of nine semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which honors the top tight end in college football.at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, there’ll be a reminder on the other sideline of how far OU has come at the position compared to recent years.

Less than a month later, Hasz committed to Arkansas, where he spent the first two years of his collegiate career before transferring to Ole Miss. Stogner had been excellent for the Sooners as a sophomore in 2022 with 26 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns. But his production dipped in 2021 before transferring, then had just 17 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown in his return season.

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Smith had just two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown in his lone season at Oklahoma. McIntyre remains on the Sooners roster but has yet to appear in a game this season and has just one 26-yard catch during his four seasons at OU. In the final years of Riley’s tenure, Oklahoma tight ends had a combined 66 catches for 710 yards and nine touchdowns withAfter Venables took over, though, that production had dried up before this season.

Outside of touchdowns, last season was the group’s most productive during Venables’ tenure, with 56 catches for 615 yards and a touchdown. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.committed to the Sooners in January.

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But there was already some buzz about Venables adding the future Pro Football Hall of Famer to his staff. Beers certainly appeared to be a solid add to the group after recording 31 catches for 388 yards and seven touchdowns last season at Colorado State.has more catches or yards for the Sooners this season and the two are tied for the lead in touchdown receptions.won the award.

And the Sooners’ production at the position could be the best overall since then, or at least to that 2021 season. With seven more catches the group would pass the 2024 group for the most receptions among tight ends since Venables took over and with 81 yards they would pass the 2021 group for yardage. Beers has four catches in each of Oklahoma’s last five games and has multiple catches in each game this season.

He’s been held below 45 yards just once in the last six games. When Hasz signed with Arkansas, it looked like he was the latest in-state product at the position to get away.went from Norman North to Iowa State, where he was among at least the semifinalists for the Mackey Award three times from 2019-21.was a Kingfisher product who originally went to Kansas, then wound up at Texas A&M after a stint at NEO.

In College Station, Sternberger became a 2018 semifinalist for the award. Hasz has 12 catches for 89 yards this season and has 57 catches for 694 yards and eight touchdowns during his career. Now, though, the Sooners are once again in strong position at the spot, thanks primarily to Beers and Witten.

“He's got all the right stuff, all the right qualities,” Venables said of Witten this week. “He's a fantastic mentor, teammate. He sees the game with a very unique lens, in my opinion. And he's a really effective leader and communicator.

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“His passion, his energy, his details, his readiness, his toughness, all of those things resonate in a locker room. His motives are pure. He loves the game. He loves the players.

He loves the journey of the guys. He understands it intimately and that's what makes him an effective coach and a coach that does a nice job of making people better with his impact and influence. ”Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables.

He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City.

Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.