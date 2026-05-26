Oklahoma Republican Candidate for Governor Jake Merrick Promises to Curb H-1B Visas for Migrants Seeking American Jobs

Jake Merrick, the Republican candidate for governor in Oklahoma, is promising to curb the state's use of H-1B visas for migrants seeking American jobs. His promise highlights the rising concern among middle-class voters that they and their children are being sidelined by local use of the federal government's various visa-worker programs.

Oklahoma Republican candidate for governor Jake Merrick is promising to curb the state's use of H-1B visas for migrants seeking American jobs. His promise highlights the rising concern among middle-class voters that they and their children are being sidelined by local use of the federal government's various visa-worker programs.

Merrick is pledging to support Donald Trump's immigration policy and to oppose doling out more H-1B work visas for migrants who are hoping to take jobs from Oklahomans. In his 'Statement on Immigration and Protecting Oklahoma Workers,' Merrick said, 'As the next Governor of Oklahoma, I will always put Oklahoma families and American workers first.

' He also supports taking away commercial truck driver licenses from non-citizens and allowing local law enforcement agencies to work with federal immigration officers. He fully opposes the glut of H-1B visas to foreigners who are taking jobs from Oklahoma citizens.

'We will also defend Oklahoma jobs. H-1B and OPT visas may remain an option, but only when it is clearly demonstrated that no qualified Americans or Oklahomans are available to fill those positions. I will stop state agencies and universities from using these programs to replace our own Oklahoma graduates and American workers. I will ban state contracts from going to companies that import cheaper foreign labor instead of hiring Oklahomans,' he wrote.

'Our tax dollars must serve Oklahomans — not replace them. Period.

' Oklahoma is one of the few states working directly with the Trump administration to eliminate commercial truck driver's (CDL) licenses for non-resident aliens





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Jake Merrick Oklahoma Republican H-1B Visas Immigration Policy Donald Trump Protecting Oklahoma Workers Defending Oklahoma Jobs Banning State Contracts Importing Cheaper Foreign Labor Replacing Oklahoma Graduates And American Work Eliminating Commercial Truck Driver's Licenses

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