John Mateer overcame early turnovers to lead No. 22 Oklahoma to a 28-7 victory over Texas A&M, extending their winning streak to three games with a three-touchdown performance.

turned the ball over on back-to-back drives in the second quarter Saturday against Texas A&M and there was a bit of a feeling of “here we go again.

”Mateer battled back from those shaky moments to turn in another renaissance performance, leading No. 22 Oklahoma to a 28-7 win over the Aggies to extend its winning streak to three. ’s dismissal as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator that Mateer had mistakes that were influenced by outside forces and the confidence still eroded away.

Also read Oklahoma Sooner Football Team Defeats Texas A&M to Clinch Winning Record

“I knew last game in Norman, I’m not going out sad,” Mateer said. “We’re gonna make it happen. ” When the Sooners got the ball back trailing 7-0 with 1:44 to play in the second quarter, needing 92 yards to find the end zone, Venables didn’t hesitate.

He went after it instead of playing it safe and was rewarded, as Mateer led an eight-play drive that ended on his 4-yard touchdown pass to“It says everything about him, what he’s made of,” Venables said of Mateer’s resiliency.

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“I think we’ve all learned a lot more about John — the guts, the courage, the toughness, the belief that not only he has in himself, but obviously everything else believing in him as well. ”“I hope we get an end-of-half two-minute,” Kuceyeski told Mateer.

“I love ’em. ” “That’s every quarterbacks coach, but he was right,” Mateer said.

“An opportunity for good completions. I think before that drive I had 44 passing yards and I’m like, ‘Oh my, here we go. ’ But then we had a lot. … It was fun.

”It was Mateer’s first three-touchdown game through the air since the season opener against UTEP, and the first time he’d run for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown in the same regular-season game since the SEC opener last season.

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“I know this year hasn’t gone exactly the way he wanted it to, but one of the things I’ve challenged him with and talking to him, is just move on to the next play,” Witten said. “And I thought he was very poised. He showed his maturity. He had a pep in his step.

He was good talking to me on the sideline, to his teammates, and I just think there’s something to be said about not flinching at that position. And everybody kind of follows your lead. ” Mateer’s last game on Owen Field as a Sooner wound up being his 7-yard touchdown run in the final minute. ’s 4-yard run converted yet another third down for the Sooners, that Mateer soaked everything in.

“I was looking around,” Mateer said. “It’s a beautiful place to play and has so much history. I’m just honored for the opportunity to play here. ”Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall.

Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13.

He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.