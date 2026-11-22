The Sooners lost a handful of key starters during the game, but still had enough depth to overpower the Aggies.

The No. 22 Sooners pulled away in the fourth quarter to notch a 28-7 victory, moving to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in SEC play, butNone of those changes disrupted Oklahoma in the midst of Saturday’s close contest, however.

Newcombe finished with four total tackles and notched his first career sack. Sullivan broke up a pass and the offensive line didn’t miss a beat despite changing out two starters over the course of the contest.

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“That's football, those things happen, and we’ve got to be able to put the next man in and not miss a beat,” interim offensive coordinatorNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Newcombe and Sullivan ensured there was no drop-off on defense when the game was still hanging in the balance before OU's fourth-quarter outburst.

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“Those guys did a great job,” Venables said. “Coach Goodwin did a great job having them ready. They both did some fantastic things. They were playing very well.

Not perfect, but they played very well. ” Even with the changes on the offensive line, the Sooners still totaled 195 yards of offense in the second half, averaging 5.4 yards per play.

"They took advantage of their opportunity,” Witten said. “… We got a lot of confidence in Fodje. Obviously, he's been hurt some this year and he's been out for a while. It's hard to do an offensive line, and same with Eddy.

“I think it's a testament to their work ethic, Coach Bedenbaugh, preparing when they're not getting as many reps during the week. “… I thought they battled well. Eddy was frustrated there having that one penalty on that long run that John had toward the end but I thought against that personnel and that defense, their defensive line was good, I thought they competed really well.

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”Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more.

Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.