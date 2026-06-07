Oklahoma One Win Away from CWS After Stomping No. 15 Kansas in Game 1 of Super Regionals

The Sooners left no doubt in their Super Regional opener against the Jayhawks, and they can punch their ticket to Omaha on Sunday.

The Sooners got half of the job done on Saturday. Oklahoma defeated No. 15 Kansas 8-1 in Game 1 of the Super Regional series between the Sooners and the Jayhawks.

OUThe Sooners controlled the game at the plate, on the mound and in the field.scored the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning. And one at-bat later, infielderThe Sooners were able to separate themselves even further from the Jayhawks in the fifth.hit a two-run home run to give OU a 6-0 lead. And later that inning, Trey Gambill blasted a solo shot to center field. The Sooners combined for 11 hits as a team.

Eight of the nine batters in OU’s starting lineup registered at least one base hit.controlled the Jayhawks throughout his six innings. Rager gave up only one hit, and it came in the first inning. The left-handed pitcher struck out six Jayhawks and allowed only four baserunners during his outing.pitched the rest of the game for the Sooners. He allowed Kansas to score its only run on a solo homer in the eighth.

Mercurius allowed the one run on three hits in three innings.at the Atlanta Regional last week. After losing to Georgia Tech in the 1-0 game, the Sooners won three games in a row — against The Citadel and twice against the Yellow Jackets — to advance to the Super Regionals. OU improved to 37-22 overall with the win. The Sooners are 5-1 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Their recent success is a total flip from how they performed in the weeks preceding the tourney, as OU lost four series in a row to end the regular season and dropped its SEC Tournament opener to LSU. Kansas dropped to 45-17 after losing Game 1.

The Jayhawks won both the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles and defeated Arkansas, Missouri State and Northeastern in their home regional last week.collected the loss for KU, as he surrendered seven runs — three earned — on seven hits and a walk. If the Sooners win Game 2, they will go to Omaha. If they lose, they’ll be forced to play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday, with first pitch time to be determined. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





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