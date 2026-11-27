Ryan Fodje played late in the Sooners' win over Texas A&M, and he'll be good to go on the road against Missouri.

was taken off of the report after being listed as probable on Wednesday. Those were the only two changes on the report. Ozowalu has not played in either of the Sooners’ last two games.

He transferred to Oklahoma from UTSA before the season and has appeared on 75 snaps this year.after he suffered an injury against Texas A&M last week, played for the first time since Oct. 17 against the Aggies. Fodje went down with an ankle injury in the Sooners’ 21-13 loss to Kentucky and missed the following four games. Livingstone played 62 snaps against Texas A&M before showing up on Wednesday’s initial report.

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He has been much more productive in recent weeks and logged a season-high 47 receiving yards against the Aggies. Harris notched 30 snaps against the Aggies before suffering an injury and being relieved by Fodje. The fifth-year offensive tackle transferred to OU from Arkansas before the season. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.