The Sooners climbed in the rankings again following their victory over Texas A&M.

Following the Sooners’ 28-7 win over Texas A&M this past Saturday, OU moved up five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 17.

Oklahoma went to Gainesville and beat Florida 23-7 in Witten’s first game calling plays. The Gators checked in at No. 20 in the CFP Rankings.

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Then OU returned home, waited an extra day and beat Ole Miss 24-17 in the rain on Owen Field. The Rebels were rated at No. 22. OU has a Top 25 win over No. 3 Texas per the rankings. Arizona was just ahead at No. 16.

USC sits at No. 15 behind No. 14 Indiana, No. 13 Iowa and No. 12 Oregon. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. As of today, the Ducks would be the first team out of the field, as Boise State is rated by the committee as the highest-ranked Group of 6 team, which would give the Broncos the bid into the CFP. For 2027, however, the Sooners would be in prime position.

The CFP field expands to 24 teams next year, which means even a four-loss Oklahoma would be playing Missouri for a spot in the playoff.

“I haven't taken any time to think of it that way,” Venables said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Sometimes you're not in a negative place, but you're consumed with what we didn't do well and also at the same time you focus on what's in front of you this week. But whether or not that's the case or not, haven't put any time into thinking about losing four games and going to the playoff.

“That's not our benchmark. That might happen, haven't been to next year yet in the 24-team format but I want to win them all and you kind of earn your way in there, not hoping that you get in. ” Georgia maintained its spot at No. 1, followed by No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Tennessee. The Alabama Crimson Tide followed the Volunteers at No. 6.

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Alabama was followed by No. 7 Miami, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 BYU and No. 11 Texas Tech. Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more.

Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.