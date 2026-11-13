Oklahoma Man Arrested for Hitting Mother With Car After AirTag Tracking

Tiffin Tiffin is charged with assault after allegedly running over his mother Curthoys in a vehicle dispute resolved via hidden AirTag location data in Tulsa.

Tiffin Tiffin, a 31-year-old man from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is facing serious criminal charges after allegedly striking his mother, Curthoys, with a vehicle during a confrontation over a stolen car. The incident, which occurred on October 8, began when Curthoys and another child tracked the location of the vehicle using a hidden AirTag. Authorities state that Tiffin reversed the car into the driveway, pinning his mother between two vehicles while his brother opened the door to confront them.

Vehicle Dispute and AirTag Tracking

The conflict originated in September when Tiffin borrowed his mother's car from Curthoys, who is 69 years old. Despite the family expectation that he would return the vehicle, Tiffin refused to give it back after weeks of possession. To locate the missing automobile, Curthoys and one of her other children utilized an AirTag that had been hidden in the collar of the victim's dog, which was with Tiffin at the time. This technology allowed them to track the vehicle to a specific residence on October 8.

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Confrontation and Alleged Assault

Upon arriving at the residence, the mother and child discovered the car parked in a driveway and exited their own vehicle to attempt recovery of the property. Police reports indicate that Curthoys stood in the driveway between her car and the one Tiffin had not returned. Inside the stolen vehicle, Tiffin and his boyfriend were present. When the brother opened the door to confront them, an altercation ensued. Tiffin then shifted the car into reverse and hit the gas pedal, striking his brother with the open door and running over his mother.

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Arrest and Surrender

Following the incident, detectives conducted a nearly monthlong investigation before issuing an arrest warrant for Tiffin on Tuesday, November 10. When authorities reported to the home where Curthoys was injured, they searched the house and warned Tiffin that a K-9 unit would bite him if he did not emerge. After receiving no initial answer, the K-9 located Tiffin in a bedroom. Police reported that he was holding two knives and attempting to cut his own neck. After several commands to drop the weapons, officers took him to the hospital to be cleared for jail.

Charges and Legal Status

Tiffin Tiffin has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, and obstructing an officer. The Tulsa Police Department issued a statement regarding the arrest, highlighting the severity of the domestic dispute that escalated to physical violence. It is currently unclear whether Tiffin has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest. The investigation into the case remains ongoing as the community processes the details of the altercation that ended with the use of location-tracking technology.