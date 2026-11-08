Oklahoma Hoping for Good News as Top In-State Prospect Sets Commitment Date

Kamieon Compton-Nero has long been on the Sooners' radar, and he'll make his college decision this week.

Rejoice Christian's Kamieon Compton-Nero rushes as Tonkawa's Barrick Wano chases him during the Class A1 state championship game between Tonkawa and Rejoice Christian at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla.

, Thursday Dec. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect NORMAN — OU earned a much-needed win against Florida on Saturday, and now the Sooners will hope for more good news on the recruiting trail this week. — the consensus No. 1 prospect from Oklahoma in the Class of 2028 — will make his college decision on Nov. 13, per a report from Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. A native of Owasso, Okla.

Also read Friday's SEC Availability Report Brings Great News for Oklahoma

, Compton-Nero is listed at 6-foot-3 and 187 pounds. According to ESPN, Compton-Nero is the No. 35 overall prospect from the 2028 class. The Sooners are recruiting Compton-Nero to play safety, but as a high-school player, he’s a multi-position star. He currently plays for Owasso High School after spending his first two high school seasons at Rejoice Christian School.

As a sophomore at Rejoice Christian in 2025, Compton-Nero notched 95 tackles, five interceptions and three return touchdowns while also accumulating 3,335 yards of offense and 49 total touchdowns. The athlete prospect attended OU’s spring game in April before taking another unofficial visit during the summer. He took a gameday visit to OU’s season-opening win against UTEP on Sept. 4 and sat in the Sooners’ recruits section at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 10, when they defeated No. 1 Texas.

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Compton-Nero will choose between Oklahoma, Notre Dame, SMU, Alabama and Ole Miss. He has taken unofficial visits to each of his finalists during the fall, and he was on hand for Notre Dame’s home win over No. 1 Miami on Saturday. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Snipes, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 245 pounds, is a native of Saraland, Ala. He is unanimously graded as a 4-star recruit, and he is the No. 67 overall prospect from the 2028 class, per 247Sports.

As a sophomore at Saraland High School in 2025, Snipes recorded 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He is a high school teammate of 2027 quarterback Jamison Roberts, who is Other major programs that have offered Snipes include Georgia, Texas, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Auburn and Alabama. , an offensive tackle from the Class of 2028.

Fa’alafi is a consensus 4-star recruit, and he is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 7 overall prospect from the 2028 class. The San Juan Capistrano, Calif. , native stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 350 pounds. According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Fa’alafi “should become a high-major tackle with long-term pro projectability.

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”Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfield