Oklahoma Forced to Accept SEC Decision to Reschedule Game to Sunday Under Threat of Forfeit

Oklahoma Athletics Director Roger Denny announced that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey mandated the Sooners play their game against Ole Miss on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET or face a forfeit, following a delay in the Rebels' travel due to an FAA ground stoppage. Denny criticized the decision for causing significant disruption and hardship for fans who had made plans for a Saturday game.

According to Oklahoma athletics director Roger Denny, that was the message from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey regarding the decision to move the Sooners' matchup against Ole Miss to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

After being forced to deplane Friday, Ole Miss players and staff returned to the football facility to await word on their next move. Ultimately, the team was unable to travel Friday night. Early Saturday morning, the SEC released a statement, explaining that the Rebels would not be able to depart until Saturday afternoon.

Also read SEC moves No. 19 Ole Miss-Oklahoma game to Sunday, Sooners' AD rips decision by Sankey

"The Ole Miss football team was unable to depart Oxford Friday night due to the FAA ground stoppage," the statement read. "After the stoppage was lifted, a late-night departure could not be accommodated by the charter company with which Ole Miss was contracted and the team’s departure has been delayed until Saturday afternoon.

"In a statement released early Saturday morning, Denny revealed that Sankey informed the Sooners they would either have to play Sunday or forfeit their matchup against Ole Miss. "After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection," Denny said in the statement. "After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit.

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"Rescheduling the game has a significant impact, particularly on our fans. Those who have made travel arrangements, accommodations, and personal plans around a Saturday game now face unnecessary disruption and hardship. Their time, commitment and investment deserve greater consideration than they were afforded in the conference's decision tonight.

" Denny also expressed frustration with what he viewed as a lack of consideration for Oklahoma and its fans, acknowledging that the school had little say in the matter. "I understand that difficult decisions sometimes must be made under extraordinary circumstances," Denny added. "But those decisions must also consider the impact on everyone involved. Put simply, this decision isn't fair to our athletes, our institution, or to Sooner Nation.

"But we've been given no other choice. We are obligated to play the game when directed, but we remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening.

" Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops also took to social media Saturday morning to let out his frustrations with the SEC's decision to move the game to Sunday. "This decision by Greg Sankey is absolutely wrong," Stoops wrote. "All of the Power 4 teams found a way to make it to their games, but Ole Miss wouldn't. ASU is flying across country to UCF this AM to play today.

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"Greg Sankey instead of telling OU they would forfeit if they didn't change the day, he could have told Ole Miss they will forfeit if they didn't find a way to Norman even if game is delayed. But instead he didn't!!

" Oklahoma may not agree with the SEC's decision, but the Sooners will have no choice but to take the field Sunday afternoon in Norman. Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best BetsChris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best BetsFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.