Oklahoma Files Lawsuit Against Roblox Over Child Safety Concerns

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a 51-page lawsuit against Roblox, claiming that the popular gaming platform failed to implement basic safety controls and facilitated the systemic sexual exploitation and abuse of children. Oklahoma is seeking civil penalties and permanent injunctions for violations of the state's Consumer Protection Act.

Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against Roblox on Thursday, becoming the latest state to take legal action against the popular gaming platform over child safety concerns.

The suit alleges that Roblox failed to implement basic safety controls, prioritizing user growth over child safety, and facilitated the systemic sexual exploitation and abuse of children across Oklahoma and elsewhere in the United States. Oklahoma is seeking civil penalties for each violation of the state's Consumer Protection Act and permanent injunctions prohibiting deceptive practices and requiring the implementation of 'meaningful and lasting' safeguards.

Roblox, on the other hand, claims to have built a multilayered safety system for user protection that deploys AI-powered detection, human moderation, and filters designed to prevent the exchange of personal information. The company announced last month that it will launch expanded parental controls for users under 16 in June. The platform hosts over 150 million active daily users, according to Roblox, and as many as two-thirds of U.S. children between 9 and 12 years old have accounts.

The dispute highlights the ongoing challenge of ensuring child safety in online gaming environments





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Roblox Child Safety Sexual Exploitation Attorney General Consumer Protection Act Parental Controls AI-Powered Detection Human Moderation Filters Online Gaming Environment Child Safety Challenge

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