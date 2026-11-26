The Sooners responded to Tuesday's loss with an encouraging, complementary win over the Boilermakers.

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Pop Isaacs controls the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second period at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Sooners defeated Purdue 70-63 in their second and final game at the Fort Myers Tip-Off multi-team event on Thursday. OU erased an early 11-point deficit to avenge theirHere are three takeaways from the game:The Sooners trailed by five points at halftime, but in the final 20 minutes, they were the better team. OU held Purdue to only 27 points in the second half.

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The Boilermakers shot just 3-of-13 on threes in the last 20 minutes and 7-of-28 for the entire game. The frontcourt has struggled for much of the early season, but the Sooners’ big men played well down the stretch against the Boilermakers. Purdue and Oklahoma each finished with 17 rebounds in the second half despite the Boilermakers holding significant advantages in size.