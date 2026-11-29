Oklahoma defeats Missouri 34-31 after a massive second-half comeback, driven by John Mateer's three touchdowns and dominant rushing attack.

Oklahoma defeated Missouri 34-31 on November 28, 2026, at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. The victory marks a significant turnaround for the Sooners after trailing by twenty points in the second quarter. The game showcased a dramatic shift in momentum that ultimately defined the outcome of this SEC contest.

Second Half Surge Secures Oklahoma Victory

Oklahoma opened their second-half scoring surge by capitalizing on critical defensive stops. The Sooners scored 27 points in the final half of the game, tying their second-largest scoring total in an SEC game this season. Their final score of 34 points ranks as their highest total of the current campaign. The turning point arrived late in the second quarter when Missouri led 20-0 with 3:48 remaining on the clock. Oklahoma closed the half with a touchdown and dismantled the Tigers defense in the second half, ultimately defeating Missouri 34-31.

Also read Live In-Game Observations for No. 17 Oklahoma's Regular Season Finale at No. 23 Missouri

Mateer and Run Game Dominate Missouri Defense

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer orchestrated the second-half comeback with precise passing and rushing efforts. Mateer finished 24-for-30 with 258 passing yards, three total touchdowns, two interceptions, and 59 rushing yards. Tight end Rocky Beers led the team with eight receptions for 123 yards. The Sooners finished the game with 46 rushes for 157 rushing yards and three touchdowns, all scored in the second half.

The offensive line protected Mateer despite taking three sacks and six tackles for loss. Oklahoma completed seven of 13 third-down tries, a statistic that proved decisive in extending drives and controlling the clock. This efficiency allowed the Sooners to capitalize on short fields created by Missouri turnovers.

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Simmons Errors and Turnovers Shift Momentum

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons threw for a season-high 385 yards and three touchdowns. Simmons completed 19-of-27 passes, showcasing significant accuracy despite the loss. However, two interceptions and a late fumble proved costly. The final turnover came on Missouri's final drive as Shaun Terry II fumbled the ball on a catch that would have set the Tigers up for fourth-and-five on their 27-yard line with 56 seconds left.

Missouri totaled three turnovers in the second half, surpassing the Tigers previous season high for an entire game. The first interception came from linebacker Owen Heinecke, marking his first interception of the season. This play set up the Sooners first lead of the game with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter. After Heinecke interception and Mateer 15-yard rushing touchdown, the Tigers were forced to play from behind.

Drinkwitz Cites Defensive Breakdowns and Missed Opportunities

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz acknowledged the team's failure to maintain control after building a substantial lead. Drinkwitz stated it was a tale of two halves for the Tigers, citing defensive lapses and offensive inefficiencies. He noted that the defense allowed Oklahoma to run the ball effectively after the first two quarters. The inability to stop the run was a primary factor in the second-half collapse.

Drinkwitz highlighted the disparity in scoring efficiency, noting that Oklahoma converted turnovers into touchdowns while Missouri settled for field goals. We never really were able to knock out the run like we had the first two quarters, Drinkwitz said. He emphasized that putting the defense in bad spots with turnovers created unsustainable deficits.

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Final Drives and Playoff Implications

Missouri showed resilience by tying the game at 31-31. This knot came off a Simmons 46-yard touchdown to Caleb Goodie and a 2-point conversion to Donovan Olugbode. The Tigers then allowed Oklahoma to run the clock down from 8:08 to 1:37. This clock management set up a 30-yard field goal from Tate Sandell that put the Sooners up 34-31. Drinkwitz expressed disappointment that the defense failed to get off the field on three critical third downs during the final drive. The loss drops Missouri further from playoff contention while Oklahoma strengthens its SEC standing.