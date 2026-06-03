Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren Struggles in Game 7 Loss, but Team Believes in His Potential

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren had a disappointing performance in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, but the team still believes in his potential. The Thunder's Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also discuss the team's future and the importance of their young duo.

Nov 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8), center Chet Holmgren (7), and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talk while sitting on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center.

After being ousted by the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the takes have been flying around the Oklahoma City Thunder. It is easy to get hyperbolic, to panic and flat-out overthink what was just displayed in the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder failed to reach their goal –– another NBA Championship, attempting to be the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to go back-to-back after capturing the 2025 NBA Title.

Which is in no way tied to falling in Game 7 against the Spurs. Though that doesn't stop an emotional response from the NBA world regarding the future of All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren, each seeing their rookie scale max contract extensions kicking in. Any player that is not able to perform to what they're capable of in a given game or moment, and there's multiple players at any time going through that.

I'm always going to look in the mirror on that. So I'll do that in this case, and if the team takes pride in the environment you create around the player and the player takes individual responsibility and everybody is kind of looking internally, that's when the magic happens in terms of guys being able to grow through those things and the team being able to absorb those things.

That's what we've done for a long time, but that never ends. It's competition. There's always going to be the next adversity, the next challenge. This is the first non-injury related challenge of Holmgren's career.

He has won at every level –– High School, College and the NBA –– never spending a second of his pro career without the No. 1 seed on his resume. Even in the Thunder's only other playoff series loss, it was Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander who were applauded as doing enough to top the Mavericks back in 2024, with questions and flaws spotlighted on other players on the roster.

There is no question that today is the low point for Holmgren, where on the court, a healthy seven-footer looked shell-shocked and failed to produce to his standards on either end of the floor. Though the Thunder understands the best version of this team features the Gonzaga product. Even as he needs a bounce back. Chet, like we need Chet.

We just need Chet Holmgren. Before Chet was here, we weren't who we are today. We couldn't have the success we have today. When he's the best version of himself, we're the best version of ourself, and it's no secret.

Yeah, we need Chet. He's another guy that got all offense, defense, and All-Star. Guys like that, you need on your team. Both those guys are the same caliber.

We need them to be the best version of themselves for us to be the best version of ourselves. And I have confidence that they will be that. Those guys work way too hard for them and love the game way too much for that not to be the case. I don't think for a second they won't be that.

Those guys, they're a big part of the success we've built. The Oklahoma City Thunder nearly advanced to its second straight trip to the NBA Finals, even while missing rising star guard Ajay Mitchell, its All-NBA swingman, and getting next to nothing from Holmgren. It's just one or two of those outcomes play out differently; the Thunder are prepping to battle the New York Knicks and not planning its summer.

No one understands the shortcomings of Holmgren more than the man himself. Everyone in Bricktown will tell you he is the biggest basketball junkie on the team, the hardest worker and the player you should trust the most to take this embarrassing seven-game stretch and use it as fuel this summer





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Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jalen Williams NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 7 San Antonio Spurs Larry O'brien Trophy Gonzaga Product Ajay Mitchell New York Knicks NBA Championship Back-To-Back Rookie Scale Max Contract Extensions All-NBA All-Defensive Guard NBA Finals Fuel Use Challenge Adversity Environment Individual Responsibility Teamwork Competition Work Ethic Trust Basketball Junkie Hard Worker Player Fuel Use Challenge Adversity Environment Individual Responsibility Teamwork Competition Work Ethic Trust Player Fuel Use Challenge Adversity Environment Individual Responsibility Teamwork Competition Work Ethic Trust Player

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