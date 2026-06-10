Oklahoma City Thunder Offseason Decisions and Listening Process

Sam Presti, Thunder General Manager, discusses the offseason decisions and listening process for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He mentions the importance of giving back to the fans and the need to believe in the coach in the second apron of the system.

Sam Presti, Thunder General Manager, has his end-of-season media access, Monday, June 8, 2026. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Oklahoma City rolls into the offseason with plenty of decisions to make regarding its current roster.

Not only do they have team options on a trio of players including two starters, but Cason Wallace is extension eligible and the Thunder currently hold two picks in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. At his end of season interview, Sam Presti laid out the summer ahead for the Bricktown Ballers.

'As far as this off-season and what's in front of me, I'd say it begins with a lot of listening. I have to spend time talking to our players. I have to spend time talking to them and understanding where they are, what their priorities are, where their head is at,' Presti detailed.

'I'm looking forward to spending time talking to our coaching staff and our front office staff about their thoughts and ideas moving forward. And as I do at this time every year, I have to sit down with ownership and try to get a sense for their priorities and objectives and their outlook moving forward as well.

' The offseason decisions have a lot of moving parts involved. It is not just about Presti's goal but also the goal of ownership and what the individual players want for their respective careers. Finding out the best path forward for all parties and the team takes time.

'After I spend time having these conversations and doing my best to understand where everybody is, I'll have to synthesize all that information and develop some potential pathways that I'm hopeful can meet everybody's goals. Let me just say this for the record. Wherever we end up relative to the financial investment in the roster, it's as much about giving back to the fans as it is about paying for a basketball team. Our fans mean everything to us.

We begin and end with them. We've experienced 18 years of Blue. Whatever we can do to keep continuing to create experiences, moments of joy to lift up the community, to give people a place to congregate and watch some great competition, that's what we're going to do. It's always about them,' Presti detailed.

The Oklahoma City Thunder fans being shouted out here by Presti is the most important thing to come of this exit interview to wrap up the 2025-26 season. The team is well aware that giving back to the fanbase that has supported the Thunder in multiple ways including with a new area is a top priority.

'As I've said before, we've had ample time to prepare for this scenario. When we repositioned, replenished, and rebuilt the team, we were well aware of what it would take if we were ever fortunate enough to fall into a perennial contender in Oklahoma City again,' Presti revealed.

'So this listening process I'm referring to, it's going to take some time. ' The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to take their time in deciding what to do, but Presti's comment about being prepared for this scenario should give fans a sigh of relief ahead of the offseason. 'There's several different constituents I've got to talk to, right? You've got to talk to our players.

We have to talk internally with our staff. Then obviously, like I said, at this time every year at this juncture, I'm going to sit down with them and get an understanding of kind of how they're seeing things and where we're headed in that direction. Relative to the system question you asked, yeah, we're still early days in the new system.

I don't think there have been a lot of teams our age that have been in this kind of apron territory. I thought about it a lot.

I think one of the things about once you enter into the second apron, or something along those -- or the first apron or go deeper, you've really got to believe in your coach because the opportunities to really just flip players in and out once you -- the solutions are going to be harder to come by once you're up there, and that's the whole point of the system, right, is to make it very hard to transact things,' Presti said. The Thunder general manager brought up an excellent point about the 2nd apron.

While we think of these restrictions mainly on the front office and ownership of teams the real pressure point is on the head coaches who have to problem solve with players currently on the roster as there are not many moves available to shake up the group at that point





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Oklahoma City Thunder Offseason Decisions Listening Process New System Second Apron Belief In Coach Giving Back To Fans

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