Oklahoma City Thunder Host San Antonio Spurs in Win-or-Go-Home Game 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs in a crucial Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The winner will move on to the NBA Finals and host the New York Knicks, while the loser will begin its offseason. The Thunder have experience in this situation, having won two Game 7s a year ago, but the Spurs are looking to do something no team has done since the 2024 Dallas Mavericks: beat the Thunder twice in a row in the postseason.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in a win-or-go-home Game 7 for all the marbles in the Western Conference Finals . The winner gets to move on to the NBA Finals and host the New York Knicks on Wednesday for Game 1, the loser begins its offseason.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been in this spot before, winning two Game 7s a year ago en route to the team's first ever NBA Championships. The Thunder did so at home, knocking off the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers. The Oklahoma City Thunder hope that trend continues against this young San Antonio Spurs squad who has never felt the pressure of a Game 7 on the road.

A year ago, the Thunder sat where the Spurs do, with relative no experience and especially not in moments this big. It did not phase that version of the Bricktown Ballers. To this point, the Spurs haven't blinked either.

San Antonio saw down the barrel of a 3-1 deficit in Game 4 after the Thunder won back-to-back games, then after Oklahoma City won a pivotal Game 5 the Spurs faced elimination at home in Game 6 and once again blew out the Bricktown Ballers. Now, the Spurs have to try to do something no team has done since the 2024 Dallas Mavericks, beat the Thunder twice in a row in the postseason.

The path for San Antonio was made easier with not only their own incredibly talented roster, but with the injuries to Oklahoma City. The Thunder will once again miss All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and be without second year rising star guard Ajay Mitchell.

Williams is out with four hamstring issues this season and Mitchell has been out for the stretch run of this series with a right soleus strain. 30 minutes before tip-off, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs revealed their starting lineups. The Thunder had to once again shuffle its first five.

After starting second year guard Jared McCain, who arrived in Oklahoma City just four months ago, the Thunder have gone back to defensive ace Cason Wallace in the starting lineup. The San Antonio Spurs have gotten the benefit of keeping their starters the same





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Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Game 7 Western Conference Finals NBA Playoffs

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