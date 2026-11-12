Thunder Face Blazers Without Holmgren and Williams After 20-Point Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2026, with a depleted roster missing key players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on November 7, 2026, in the second leg of a grueling four-game road trip. This matchup arrives less than twenty-four hours after a devastating twenty-point loss to the same opponent. The team enters this contest with a roster decimated by injuries, raising significant questions about their ability to compete against a Portland squad that recently dominated them.

The injury report for the Thunder is extensive and alarming. All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams is ruled out, representing a massive loss for the team's offensive capabilities. Additionally, All-NBA center Chet Holmgren and All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace are unavailable. These absences remove critical defensive anchors and scoring options from the lineup, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill.

Also read Oklahoma City Thunder Face Portland Trail Blazers Missing Six Standard Roster Players

The injury list extends beyond the star power to include emerging talent. Rising star Ajay Mitchell joins the street clothes club after a notable performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 6, 2026. Mitchell had been a bright spot on a laboring offense during the previous contest. Other absentees include key backup big man Jaylin Williams, rookie Thomas Sorber, and third-year guard Nikola Topic.

Portland enters this game fresh off a fifty-nine-thirty-nine halftime lead and a twenty-point victory. The Trail Blazers featured a dominant third quarter where they outscored Oklahoma City by seventeen points. Despite this momentum, the Trail Blazers are also missing several key pieces. The Portland squad will be without Ja Morant, Shaedon Sharpe, Chris Youngblood, and Vit Krejci, which levels the playing field slightly despite their recent success.

Advertisement

In response to the heavy injury toll, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a strategic decision to place veteran guard Alex Caruso in the starting lineup for the first time. This is a rare sight for Caruso during his tenure with the team. It signals the coaching staff's intent to shore up the backcourt defense and bring veteran stability to a young squad facing adversity.

Caruso must now shoulder extra responsibility in the starting five. The Thunder simply have to survive the forty-eight-minute contest. Salvaging a split in this back-to-back set would be the most impressive achievement for the team on this young campaign. However, the primary objective is likely to play out the contest competently and avoid another blowout.

This matchup is the second game of the longest road trip of the season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team aims to return home with a two-two record from this trip, a goal that now seems more challenging with the current injury list. The good news for the franchise is that the Thunder has a history of rattling off impressive wins when facing adversity.

Analysts and fans are watching closely to see if the team can avoid snowballing negatively against Portland. The Thunder has demonstrated resilience in the past. If they can maintain composure and execute efficiently despite the missing players, they may yet secure a competitive result. The outcome of this game will provide crucial insight into the team's depth and adaptability as the season progresses.