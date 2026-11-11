Oklahoma City Thunder Face Portland Trail Blazers Missing Six Standard Roster Players

The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Portland Trail Blazers on November 30, 2025, without six standard roster players as they aim to split a back-to-back set.

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened a back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 30, 2025, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The game was the first of two meetings between the teams in the same venue, with a rematch scheduled for the following night. Oklahoma City arrived with a four-game winning streak and a roster stretched thin by injuries.

The Thunder were attempting to carry momentum from wins over the Cavaliers, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Washington Wizards into a difficult road test. Portland, which entered with the Thunder's reported strengths and weaknesses in clear view, represented the toughest challenge on Oklahoma City's four-game road trip. The Thunder were also seeking to avoid a repeat of past struggles in Portland, where winning has historically been hard for the franchise.

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Injuries Shape the Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing without six standard roster players, a absence that has forced a reshuffled rotation. All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace are expected to miss the entire season. All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren is expected to return in 8 to 11 weeks.

Because of those absences, the active group has narrowed considerably. Alex Caruso is the Thunder's best point-of-attack defender, but he is unlikely to play healthy minutes on either side of a back-to-back. Kenrich Williams, Josh Dix, and Micah Peavy are next in line, and Dix and Peavy are the two-way options who remain most helpful on the depth chart.

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Nique Clifford, now the 15th man on the roster, joined the team in Oklahoma City on Monday before traveling with the Thunder to Portland. Head coach Mark Daigneault must decide how much Clifford can contribute in his first game with the group, while also protecting the minutes of the rest of the roster for the second game.

Deni Avdija Presents the Central Defensive Test

Deni Avdija is the primary challenge for Oklahoma City, and the Thunder must limit his scoring in isolation. Avdija is a big scoring wing who can attack the rim and draw trips to the free-throw line, which makes his role central to Portland's offense.

Oklahoma City's defensive answer is built around Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara, who can anchor the paint and protect the rim. The Thunder must also avoid giving up too many clean looks from beyond the arc. The challenge is significant, but the presence of those two bigs makes a workable plan possible.

Three-Point Shooting Could Decide the Opener

Oklahoma City ranks No. 15 in the NBA in three-point percentage, while Portland ranks No. 14, so both teams sit near the middle of the league in that category. Both sides can produce big shooting nights, but both can also struggle badly from distance.

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The reserves will likely determine which team finds more success from long range. Oklahoma City's road trip continues with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday and the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, so the Thunder are trying to win tonight without compromising the rest of the trip. Splitting this back-to-back set is the main goal for the team.