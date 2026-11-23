Oklahoma baby name counts show steep drops for classic boys' names like James, John and William between 1940 to 1949 and 2015 to 2024. Full figures and national rankings are below.

Classic boys' names from the 1940s still show clear patterns in how American families chose names for sons. This report compares the number of babies given each name in Oklahoma from 1940 to 1949 with the number from 2015 to 2024, and it lists each name's national rank. The Oklahoma Baby Names figures below show how sharply some popular mid-century choices have fallen over the decades.

The source data pairs each name with its Oklahoma count for both periods, its rank among the most common names in the recent period, and its national count for 1940 to 1949. Every name carries a meaning and a origin, from German and French roots to Hebrew and Greek ones. Together, these entries offer a detailed snapshot of boys' names from one state and the nation.

Also read Most Popular Baby Names in Kentucky 2015-2024 vs 1940s

Oklahoma Counts for Carl, Terry and Roy

Oklahoma recorded 1,579 babies named Carl from 1940 to 1949, but only 86 from 2015 to 2024, when Carl ranked #473 among the most common names. Carl is a name of German origin meaning 'free man'.

Terry fell from 1,744 Oklahoma babies in 1940 to 1949 to 935 in 2015 to 2024, where it ranked #34. Terry is a name of German origin meaning 'power of the tribe'. Roy dropped from 1,787 Oklahoma babies to just 17 in 2015 to 2024, when it ranked #911. Roy is a name of French origin meaning 'royalty'.

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National Rankings for Paul, Johnny and George

Nationally, Paul was given to 183,356 babies from 1940 to 1949 and ranked #17 among the most common names of that period. In Oklahoma, Paul went from 1,953 babies to 30 in 2015 to 2024, when it ranked #781. Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning 'humble'.

Johnny recorded 2,197 Oklahoma babies from 1940 to 1949 and 97 from 2015 to 2024, ranking #447 in the later period. Nationally, Johnny was given to 56,987 babies in the 1940s and ranked #50. Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning 'God is gracious'.

George had 2,461 Oklahoma babies from 1940 to 1949 and 61 from 2015 to 2024, when it ranked #590. Nationally, George ranked #15 in the 1940s with 209,005 babies. George is a name of Greek origin meaning 'farmer'.

Top National Names and Oklahoma Trends Compared

James ranked #1 nationally from 1940 to 1949, with 795,767 babies, and it recorded 7,899 Oklahoma babies in that period. In 2015 to 2024, James fell to 503 Oklahoma babies and ranked #97 locally. James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning 'supplanter'.

John ranked #3 nationally in the 1940s with 711,600 babies, while Oklahoma recorded 7,120 Johns in that decade. From 2015 to 2024, Oklahoma counted 37 babies named John, ranked #736. John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning 'Yahweh has been gracious'.

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William ranked #4 nationally from 1940 to 1949 with 556,469 babies. Oklahoma recorded 5,666 Williams in that period and 922 from 2015 to 2024, when William ranked #36 locally. William is a name of Germanic origin meaning 'vehement protector'.

Oklahoma Declines for Richard, Donald and Jerry

Richard ranked #5 nationally in the 1940s with 477,472 babies, while Oklahoma recorded 4,857. Oklahoma counted 43 babies named Richard from 2015 to 2024, when the name ranked #694. Richard is a name of German origin meaning 'dominant ruler'.

Donald recorded 4,090 Oklahoma babies from 1940 to 1949 and ranked #12 nationally with 247,829 babies. From 2015 to 2024, Oklahoma recorded 43 Donalds, ranked #694. Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning 'world ruler'.

Jerry recorded 6,566 Oklahoma babies from 1940 to 1949 and ranked #19 nationally with 167,224 babies. In 2015 to 2024, Oklahoma recorded 634 Jerrys, ranked #65. Jerry is a name of English origin meaning 'exalted of the Lord'.