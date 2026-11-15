Oklahoma Beats Ole Miss 24-17 in Stormy SEC Clash

Oklahoma defeated Ole Miss 24-17 on Sunday to reach 6-4 and become bowl eligible, ending a slump amid stormy conditions and conference drama.

The Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Ole Miss Rebels with a final score of 24-17 on Sunday at Owen Field, securing their bowl eligibility for the upcoming postseason. The victory improved the Sooners' overall record to 6-4 and their SEC conference standing to 4-3, marking a significant turnaround for the program. Meanwhile, the Rebels fell to 6-4 overall and 4-4 in conference play, officially eliminating them from College Football Playoff contention. The game was played under harsh weather conditions, including driving rain and chilling winds, which added physical intensity to the competitive matchup.

Weather and Administrative Tensions

The match took place at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, where the crowd endured 40-degree temperatures and steady rain to support their team. Fan sentiment was heightened by a public dispute between Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey and Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny regarding the game schedule. Sankey had threatened to mandate a forfeiture if Oklahoma refused to move the contest from Saturday to Sunday following a Federal Aviation Administration ground stop that delayed Ole Miss travel from Oxford. Denny issued a forceful rebuke of this directive, which energized the Oklahoma supporters who were already agitated by the logistical changes and the weather conditions.

Also read Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Kickoff Faces Uncertainty Amid FAA Ground Stoppage

Early Offensive Dominance by Sooners

Interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten implemented a conservative strategy focused on a powerful running game to control the tempo early in the contest. John Mateer and Isaiah Sategna established a 14-0 lead in the first quarter for Oklahoma. Mateer scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a power run, while Sategna added a 75-yard punt return for his second score of the year. The Sooners utilized long, time-consuming drives that featured heavy ground usage, including a 13-play opening possession that yielded 74 yards with 11 running plays.

Rebels Rally and Fourth Quarter Drama

Ole Miss responded with a touchdown drive in the second quarter to narrow the score to 14-7, keeping the game competitive. The momentum shifted significantly in the fourth quarter when Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell missed two of his three field goal attempts. Sandell initially hooked a 39-yard attempt, allowing Ole Miss to score quickly and take a 21-14 lead. Sandell redeemed himself by making a 41-yard kick to extend Oklahoma's lead to 24-14 with 4:52 remaining, but he missed a subsequent 51-yard attempt that fell short and left of the goalpost.

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Defensive Stand and Final Minutes

The Sooners survived a frenetic late rally by Ole Miss, which included a successful onside kick and a sloppily defended Hail Mary throw into the end zone as time expired. Several Oklahoma defenders had their hands on the ball during the final play but failed to secure possession. The defense held firm to preserve the win, despite questionable officiating on a pass interference call against a Sooners player during the fourth quarter. The game statistics showed Oklahoma accumulated 188 rushing yards and converted 9 of 16 third-down attempts, while completing 10 of 19 passes for 111 total yards.

Looking Ahead to Texas A&M

Oklahoma now faces the challenge of resetting quickly after losing a day of preparation due to the schedule change. The team must regroup ahead of their next home game against the struggling Texas A&M team, which was moved to a 3:45 p.m. start on Sunday. The victory marks the first time this year Oklahoma has followed a win with another win, breaking a two-month streak of inconsistent results. The Sooners will rely on their physical running game, led by Mateer who finished with 16 carries for a season-high 70 yards, to maintain their momentum in the final weeks of the regular season.