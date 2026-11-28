This season hasn't gone as planned for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Just a short month ago, the team was riding high, 3-0 and sitting atop the NBA as the league's

Nov 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein reacts after a call against him during the second half of a NBA Cup game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This season hasn't gone as planned for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Just a short month ago, the team was riding high, 3-0 and sitting atop the NBA as the league's title favorites, having beaten San Antonio on the road and divisional foe Denver at home, before the 2026-27 campaign crumbled against the Clippers in a win that felt more like a loss.

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All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams soared into the air in the final two minutes of the contest and snapped his ankle. In the first half, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace was hammered by a brick wall of a screen, suffering a torn labrum. The Thunder are bracing to be without the two starters for the entire season. To make matters worse, Chet Holmgren saw a knee issue flare up that will hold him out until the turn of the new year.