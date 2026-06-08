OKC Thunder's Missing Piece Could Be 2025 1st-Round Pick

Thomas Sorber looks to be ready for the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Jan 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Thomas Sorber during warm ups before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Imagespicks to work with to fill potential holes in a championship-caliber roster. OKC had the 15th-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with the same goal in mind, selecting Georgetown big manSorber had missed the final section of his lone season with the Hoyas due to injury, but was expected to return for his rookie season.

However, a torn ACL during offseason workouts resulted in him never seeing the court in his first year in the pros. Much like many Thunder rookies before, a "redshirt" season was forced into play. Similarly, Chet Holmgren and Nikola Topic have dealt with similar situations in their rookie seasons, with Sorber taking advice from how they dealt with being forced to watch despite being drafted to play at the highest level.

"They told me to make sure, you know, good TV shows, because it gets boring, like for a whole year, rehabbing for a whole year," Sorber said in his end-of-season media availability. "So just stick to the process and it will all be good. Mainly, that's what they said.

" After sitting on the sidelines for an entire season, watching the sport be played at the highest level throughout a playoff run, Sorber could be ready to make an immediate impact in what will be his official rookie season. Instead of an incoming"It's been a blessing just being picked by the Thunder, learning what I can learn from the reigning champs, and being a part of this amazing group of guys," Sorber said.

"They want to win and want to compete every day. So I learned a lot from them.

" Sorber looked strong in the Big East Conference during his lone season in college for Georgetown, averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks per game in 24 appearances. Despite standing at 6-foot-9, his 7-foot-6 wingspan makes him sit among the most intriguing rim protecting prospects in the league. The rookie plans to return to action in the 2026 NBA Summer League in July, in what will be his Thunder debut more than a year in the making.

Cody is a sophomore Sports and Adventure Media major at West Virginia University who works for the Daily Athenaeum, U92 the Moose and the Lead SM. He has brought sports coverage through broadcasting, writing, podcasting and video throughout his career and has been covering the Thunder since the 2023-24 season.





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