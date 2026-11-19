As injuries continue to pile up this season, Oklahoma City can’t afford to get beaten so soundly in a key area. On Wednesday night, the Thunder welcomed back Aa

Nov 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nique Clifford shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As injuries continue to pile up this season, Oklahoma City can’t afford to get beaten so soundly in a key area.for the first time since trading away the two in the offseason. After a tight contest through the first three quarters, those two showcased their comfort with playing in Paycom Center by nailing three straight 3-pointers to begin the fourth quarter and help the Hawks gain some separation.

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That stretch highlighted one of the Thunder’s biggest problems through the first month of the season. Wiggins and Dort helped the Hawks go a solid 20-of-50 from beyond the arc, a stark difference from the Thunder’s 9-of-27 performance. Not only did Atlanta shoot considerably better from 3-point range, but it also shot nearly twice as many shots from outside.

While the Thunder’s lack of 3-point volume has been an issue to some degree in years past, their injury situation has only made it much worse and much more costly. Since the Thunder lost three starters, all of whom have made an All-Defensive team, the 3-point attempt numbers haven’t favored. Losing some willing 3-point shooters and some of their ability to take away 3-point shots on the other end, the Thunder have been losing the math battle.

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In the 12 games since losing that trio, the Thunder’s opponents have taken at least 41 threes in each game, and the Thunder have yet to take more than 36. At best, that leaves the Thunder with a -5 in the 3-point attempt category, but it’s unfortunately led to nights like Wednesday’s, which saw the Thunder lose that battle by 23.have lost the overall 3-point attempt battle 660-474, which averages out to Oklahoma City being outshot by 12.4 attempts per game.

Now sitting at 9-6, the Thunder need to figure out how to get more shots up from beyond the arc, even if their personnel isn’t necessarily the best fit to throw up outside looks. While it might not have been as big of an issue in previous years, this type of 3-point volume discrepancy in the modern NBA will only continue to be an issue.

With the Thunder already shorthanded and lacking in talent on many nights, they can’t afford to keep losing a numbers battle to this extent. Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered the OKC Thunder since 2022 and covers OSU athletics for The O’Colly.