The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday with the Thunder aiming to snap a three game skid. The OKC Thunder are reeling as the te

Mar 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks on in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Saturday with the Thunder aiming to snap a three game skid. The OKC Thunder are reeling as the team's season was derailed by injuries. In the third game of the season, the Thunder lost All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace potentially for the season, while also seeing All-NBA big man Chet Homgren go down until around the turn of the new year.

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The injury struggles have not stopped there. The Thunder have seen significant missed time on the young season from key reserve Jaylin Williams, defensive ace Alex Caruso, Rising star guard Ajay Mitchell, rookie big man Aday Mara, Rookie big man Thomas Sorber, and youngster Nikola Topic. That explains the Thunder's 10-9 record, three game skid, and the fact they are 3-7 in their last ten games, current sitting in the No. 9 seed of the Western Conference.