Okarun's Traumatic Childhood Revealed in Dandadan Chapter 252

Dandadan Chapter 252, titled 'Ken Takakura', reveals Okarun's abusive and lonely childhood, offering new context for his rage and his struggle against oni influence.

Yukinobu Tatsu's manga Dandadan has spent the past few months working through one of its most divisive story arcs, and Chapter 252 finally delivers the reveal of Okarun's origin story after five long years. The chapter, titled ' Ken Takakura', is the first time the series directly dives into the childhood of Okarun, the character who has been troubled and lonely since his earliest appearances alongside Momo Ayase.

The flashback arrives while Okarun is struggling with a dangerous transformation. He has been without the power of Turbo Granny for quite some time, and that absence has pushed him close to becoming a deadly oni through a secret dark plan. Chapter 252 uses that rage as the entry point into a past that the story had only hinted at until now.

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Chapter 252 Reveals Okarun's Childhood Trauma

Chapter 252 shows that Okarun's mother separated from his father when he was very young. He was given the choice to live with his mother and her new family, but he soon realized that this was not what his mother wanted, as she left the young boy behind without hesitation.

From that point, Okarun spent most of his young life alone. He was bullied every day by the other kids at school, and the chapter presents that isolation as a constant part of his daily existence.

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His father's presence brought no relief. When he was around, his own depressing circumstances led him to take them out on Okarun, meaning the boy was abused both at home and at school.

The only refuge Okarun found was a sudden magazine about aliens, which gave him something to look forward to. He hoped to make friends with aliens because he believed that was the only way he would survive, and the flashback shows him reaching a point where he wanted to harm himself or others.

How Oni Influence and Turbo Granny's Power Connect

The reveal of Okarun's backstory is part of an effort to save him from the oni influence that is steadily taking over his body. That oni influence was planted in him as a way to eventually draw out a latent aspect of Turbo Granny's power when that power disappeared.

The story now suggests that this original plan may not be the full explanation. The chapter also includes an image of Turbo Granny seemingly helping Okarun regain control of himself after he went berserk, which points to a possible path back from the oni's grip.

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The central question, then, is whether Okarun can truly overcome his past. The flashback makes clear that his fight against the oni is tied directly to the pain he endured as a child.

Momo Ayase's Lost Memories and What Comes Next

Momo Ayase is still without her memories of the time she has spent with Okarun, which makes his situation more painful. Okarun has been trying to keep his distance from her, even though he loves her.

This flashback shows that the bond between them goes even deeper than the story had suggested. Momo unknowingly saved Okarun from far more than he had admitted, because his life had been deeply damaged long before they met.

Readers now have a clearer picture of why Okarun is so guarded, and the next chapters will determine whether his past continues to define his choices or whether he can break free from the oni influence that threatens to consume him.