Okanogan County Sheriff Seizes 50 Animals in Brewster Abuse Case

Authorities seized 50 animals and found numerous dead livestock on a Brewster property following a prolonged animal abuse investigation that began in October.

Authorities seized 50 animals from a residential property in Brewster, Washington, on Monday following a comprehensive investigation into severe animal abuse allegations. The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) executed the warrant after determining that the remaining livestock were suffering from neglect and that the property owners had ceased cooperating with welfare efforts. The operation concluded with the removal of dozens of living creatures and the discovery of multiple deceased animals in various stages of decomposition.

Investigation Trigger and Initial Findings

The legal proceedings began on Oct. 8 when an animal rescue worker visited a property along Highway 97 to deliver dog food to the owners. During this visit, the worker observed dogs, horses, and goats in visibly poor physical condition, noting that several animals were emaciated. The initial report to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office detailed these immediate concerns regarding animal welfare and the environment in which the creatures were kept.

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Following the first complaint, the rescue organization attempted to collaborate with the property owners to resolve the situation through voluntary measures. This cooperative effort resulted in the surrender of 12 dogs by the owners. Additionally, the owners agreed to allow a veterinarian to examine one horse and one donkey at no cost, with the hope that any apparent health issues were due to age or an unknown medical condition rather than deliberate neglect.

Medical Examination and Escalation

A follow-up visit occurred on Oct. 23, involving both a veterinarian and the animal rescue worker returning to the Highway 97 site to conduct the agreed-upon health assessments. During this examination, investigators learned that two of the horses previously known to be on the premises were no longer present. The remaining animals underwent veterinary checks, which confirmed that one horse required urgent medical intervention. Despite this finding, the owners refused to surrender this animal or any others for care.

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The Sheriff's Office determined that the situation had reached a critical threshold due to the poor health of the remaining animals and the complete breakdown in cooperation with the owners. OCSO applied for and received a search warrant, citing the exigent circumstances and the necessity to protect the animals from further harm. This legal authorization allowed law enforcement to enter the property and remove animals to ensure their safety and provide necessary veterinary treatment.

Search Warrant Execution and Livestock Seizure

The execution of the search warrant led to the immediate seizure of 50 animals from the property. The inventory of seized livestock included 26 goats, five horses, one donkey, six ducks, and ten chickens. Law enforcement also recorded the voluntary surrender of two additional dogs during the operation. The total count reflects the scale of the animal hoarding situation discovered within the residence and surrounding areas.

While the living animals were secured, the investigation revealed a grim discovery regarding the deceased livestock. OCSO reported finding four dead horses, two dead dogs, one dead cow, and one dead calf on the site. Furthermore, investigators noted numerous dead chickens scattered across the property. The sheriff's office confirmed that these animals were found in various stages of decomposition, indicating long-standing neglect.

Secondary Operation and Ongoing Care

On the same Monday, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office served a second search warrant at a different location on Highway 173 in Brewster. This operation involved assistance from animal rescue volunteers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The purpose was to locate the two horses that had disappeared from the first property, as suspected by investigators.

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Authorities successfully located the two missing horses at the second site. A veterinary examination confirmed that both animals were in severely neglected condition and required immediate medical attention. These horses were seized and are currently receiving care to address their medical needs. The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the animal rescue organizations, the Omak Police Department's Animal Control Officer, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for their collaborative efforts in resolving this complex case.