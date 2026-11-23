The post says the project remains on schedule to be substantially complete by the end of this year.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners posted on its Facebook page Sunday an update on the Shoal River Water Reclamation Facility.

Here is part of the post: PROJECT UPDATE: SHOAL RIVER WATER RECLAMATION FACILITY Big things are happening at the Shoal River Water Reclamation Facility within the Shoal River Industrial Park! This major infrastructure project is moving forward and will play an important role in supporting future growth and development in north Okaloosa County.

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Expanding Wastewater Treatment Capacity The new $40.8 million facility will feature state-of-the-art wastewater treatment technology, on-site effluent disposal and infrastructure to provide future reclaimed water for irrigation and industrial use. Supporting Future Growth This project will allow new subdivisions in this portion of the County to connect to public sewer rather than relying on septic tanks. Project Highlights: - Initial treatment capacity of 1.25 million gallons per day . - Designed to allow future expansion to 10–15 MGD.

- Future reclaimed water availability for irrigation and industrial use. - Includes a new site access road and extensions of water, sewer and fiber lines. - The facility is being constructed on 20 acres of designated property at Shoal River Ranch. - Funded through multiple sources, including federal and state grants and a generous state legislative appropriation.

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Construction Timeline The project remains on schedule to be substantially complete by the end of this year. We anticipate an additional 2–3 months in the new year for the facility to reach 100% operational capacity. Additional Water Infrastructure Construction has also begun on a new 500,000-gallon elevated pedestal-style water tank along the facility’s driveway. The tank site will also accommodate a future water well, which is already in the design phase.

This investment in essential infrastructure is a major step toward supporting the long-term success of the Shoal River Industrial Park and preparing north Okaloosa County for future growth!