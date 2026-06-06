OJ Simpson-era attorney sees familiar warning signs as Karmelo Anthony case fuels clash over race and justice

Media attorney who fought for cameras in O.J. Simpson trial says he sees troubling racial parallels in the Karmelo Anthony murder case unfolding in Texas.

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Simpson's murder trial says he sees troubling parallels between the public reaction to both cases, particularly when it comes to race. Royal Oakes, a California-based media attorney who represented news organizations seeking courtroom access during the Simpson trial, told Fox News Digital that the same cultural and racial tensions that surrounded O.J.

's case in the 1990s appear to be resurfacing as Anthony's case unfolds in Texas.during a confrontation at a Texas track meet. He has pleaded not guilty, and his defense team is expected to argue he acted in self-defense.

KARMELO ANTHONY TRIAL IGNITES RIVAL CAMPS THAT THREATEN TO GET IN JURORS’ HEADS IN TRACK MEET STABBING: EXPERT A courtroom sketch depicts Karmelo Anthony and his defense team as jurors view surveillance video during Anthony's murder trial in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas, track meet. When asked whether the Anthony case is evolving into a broader conversation about race in America, Oakes said,"This case absolutely is going to hit so many hot buttons.

The issue of race in America, the critical question of self-defense.

"Demonstrators show support for Austin Metcalf outside the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas, on the first day of jury selection in Karmelo Anthony’s trial on June 1, 2026. Oakes noted that public opinion during the Simpson trial often broke sharply along racial lines, with polls showing dramatically different views among Black and White Americans. GOT A TIP?

At the same time, Oakes downplayed the impact of demonstrations and supporters gathering outside courthouses, arguing that Americans have become accustomed to strong public expressions of opinion.

"There is a danger that public demonstrations, if they are just so exuberant, if they get so far out of hand, will start to influence people," Oakes said. "Today, it's so different," Oakes said. "I don't think you're going to get anybody to sit down and watch eight hours a day of a trial. Instead, you're going to see 800 snippets on social media.

"Johnnie Cochran, Robert Kardashian, Barry Scheck, F. Lee Bailey, Shapiro and Alan Dershowitz comprised O.J. Simpson's legal defense team during his trial. That rapid-fire information environment, he said, may make it even harder for the public to separate facts from narratives.

"The big mistake that people made in evaluating the O.J. Simpson trial is that they went in with biases," Oakes said.

"Either in favor of Simpson or against him, in favor of the cops or against them, and they didn't have an open mind to see what happened. "For Oakes, the similarities between the two cases ultimately come back to one concern: whether Americans are forming conclusions before hearing all of the evidence. "The prime comparison between the O.J. Simpson case and this case is that people do tend to take sides along racial lines," he said.

"The important thing is that whoever is picked on a jury can convince the lawyers and the judge that they will be objective. "with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.





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