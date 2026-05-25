Oil Spill and Board of Equalization Election Heat Up

Oil spill response and California's Board of Equalization election feature three competing lawmakers

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network has taken in 25 birds affected by an oil spill in East Los Angeles. The oil spill, which released more than 2,000 gallons of crude oil into the Los Angeles River, has prompted responders to stabilize and care for the birds.

The birds are being held at the Los Angeles Oiled Bird Care & Education Center for further treatment. If you see an affected bird, do not touch it - instead, contact the Oiled Wildlife Care Network's hotline at 1-877-823-6926. This is because touching oil and breathing in fumes is dangerous to animals and humans alike. California's Board of Equalization is also dealing with its own development, with three current lawmakers competing for seats on the board.

The board, which was established in 1879 as an elected tax board, has historically served as a launching pad for state politicians seeking higher office. This year, three current state lawmakers are vying for seats on the board, and the election has been made more competitive due to the involvement of multiple candidates with distinctive backgrounds and campaign funds





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California Oil Spill Wildlife Rescue Board Of Equalization Election Politicians Seeking Higher Office

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