Saudi Arabia aims to develop an electric vehicle industry as part of its efforts to go beyond oil and become a leader in tech, entertainment, tourism and advanced manufacturing.

The Saudi automotive brand Ceer unveils its electric vehicles under the name Exobot in King Abdullah Economic City on Sept. 21, 2026. Saudi Arabia’s state-backed Ceer unveiled its first electric vehicles, part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s effort to diversify beyond oil.

In the quest to become an EV powerhouse, you’d be hard pressed to find a less likely candidate than Saudi Arabia. After all, the country’s lifeblood is oil and combustion engines’ global thirst for it; going electric seems akin to a candy maker switching to fruits. Yet on a pleasantly warm October evening in Diriyah, an enclave that qualifies as Beverly Hills to Riyadh’s L.A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

, a gaggle of curious Saudi men and women paced around and snapped selfies in front of two futuristic-looking cars — the first in the kingdom’s bid to develop its own homegrown electric vehicle industry. The cars, dubbed Exobot, are the first products of the Saudi automotive startup Ceer, a joint venture launched four years ago between the country’s sovereign Public Investment Fund and Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn. Beyond the two fully electric cars on display, a sedan and an SUV, the plan is to eventually offer five more vehicles in Ceer’s portfolio by the end of the decade, and branch out into hybrid and combustion engines. The expectation is that Ceer will draw $150 million in foreign direct investment, create up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, and contribute $8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034.