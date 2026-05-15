Oil Prices Surge After Iran Tensions, Disruptions in Strait of Hormuz

President Trump's warning about running out of patience with Iran and escalating tensions in the Middle East led to a surge in oil prices, fueling concerns about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for crude. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 4.5%, intensifying fears that elevated inflation could keep interest rates high and undermine richly valued stocks.

President Trump warned he was running out of patience with Iran, fueling concerns that tensions in the Middle East could worsen and further disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical shipping lane s for crude.

Derek Reisfield, co-founder and original chairman of MarketWatch, told The Post that investors had hoped Trump's meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping would produce some progress toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz or cooling tensions tied to the regional conflict, but markets were left confronting the prospect of prolonged energy disruptions just as inflation pressures were already heating back up. Oil prices surged after fears mounted that escalating tensions with Iran could further disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

With the Strait of Hormuz closed, there is a cut off of oil, gas, and other critical economic inputs that will factor into higher prices throughout the economy. President Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping failed to calm investor fears over Iran, oil supplies, and rising inflation. Friday's losses were especially severe in technology and semiconductor stocks after a blistering rally fueled by Intel, AMD, Micron, Nvidia, and Cerebras Systems.

Crypto-linked names were also hit hard as Bitcoin slipped below $80,000. Microsoft stood out as one of the few major winners Friday, rising about 4% after billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman disclosed that. The mood across Wall Street remained defensive as investors reassessed whether stocks sitting near record highs can withstand rising yields, expensive energy, and escalating geopolitical risk all at once.

Traders feared prolonged disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for the global oil market. The question they face is do I want to hold on at these high market price levels, or do I want to take some money off the table





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Oil Prices Iran Tensions Strait Of Hormuz Treasury Yield Inflation Interest Rates Technology Stocks Semiconductor Stocks Crypto-Linked Names Microsoft Stocks Near Record Highs Geopolitical Risk Bond Yields Escalating Tensions Prolonged Disruptions Critical Shipping Lane Global Oil Market Record Highs Escalating Tensions Prolonged Disruptions Critical Shipping Lane Global Oil Market

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