Oil Prices Slip Amid Trump Hints of Iran Talks, but Supply Tightness Persists

Crude fell nearly six percent after President Trump said progress was being made on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, yet analysts warn that production gaps and ongoing blockades keep the market vulnerable.

Oil markets experienced a sharp correction on Monday as prices fell almost six percent after President Trump announced that talks with Iran concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz were moving forward.

The decline, however, did not erase the legacy of the steep price gains that have followed the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in late February. Since those military actions, crude has risen more than thirty percent, leaving it still far above pre‑war levels. Scott Martin, a partner at Kingsview Wealth Management, cautioned investors that the market may be pricing in a resolution to the Iran crisis prematurely.

He noted that each optimistic headline about diplomatic progress tends to push oil lower, but the underlying supply picture remains tight. Production in the Gulf region is still offline and the Hormuz waterway, which carries about twenty percent of global oil shipments, remains a volatile wildcard.

Martin warned that traders appear to be acting as if the conflict is nearly settled, when in fact significant risks persist, including ongoing blockades, damaged infrastructure and the uncertain status of insurance coverage for tankers navigating the strait. Since early March Iran has enforced a de‑facto blockade of the Hormuz passage, requiring vessels to obtain permission before transiting or face the threat of attack.

The blockade followed a series of U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed senior Iranian officials, including the supreme leader's close confidants. While President Trump said the United States would keep its pressure “in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that a “pretty solid” framework was on the table, involving the reopening of the strait and a limited nuclear dialogue with Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, quickly tempered expectations, emphasizing that negotiations were still in an early stage. The mixed signals underscored the fragility of the diplomatic effort and the enormous risk still hanging over the global oil market. The physical impact of the confrontation has been severe. More than fourteen million barrels per day of Gulf production remain shut, while cumulative supply disruptions have already exceeded one billion barrels.

Global oil inventories dropped by roughly 250 million barrels in March and April as refiners scrambled to replace missing Middle Eastern crude, according to the latest International Energy Agency report. Even if an agreement is eventually signed, analysts expect it could take months for tanker traffic, insurance markets and damaged facilities to return to normal, meaning the market will continue to wrestle with both optimistic headlines and the reality of lingering physical shortages.

Martin warned that a reversal of diplomatic momentum could quickly push prices back up, as much of the geopolitical risk premium has already been stripped away. He urged investors to remain cautious, noting that the market is currently caught between a brief wave of diplomatic optimism and a deep‑seated supply crunch that will not disappear overnight





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Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz Iran Negotiations Global Supply Disruption Energy Market Risk

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