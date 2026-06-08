Oil Prices Rise as Israel Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran

Oil prices rose more than three percent on Monday after Israel launched fresh strikes on Iran. The price of Brent crude climbed 3.29 percent to $96.15 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 3.25 percent to $93.48 a barrel. The strikes came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel, with President Trump warning Israel not to retaliate against Tehran. Trump has been insistent on forging a peace deal with Iran, but the recent escalation has put a strain on the negotiations. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched strikes on several targets at an Iranian petrochemical facility in Mahshahr, in the south-west of the country, causing partial damage to the complex.

Oil prices rose more than three percent on Monday when markets reopened after the weekend, after Israel launched fresh strikes on Iran . In early trading, the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 3.29 percent to $96.15 a barrel.

Its US equivalent, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), rose 3.25 percent to $93.48 a barrel. Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Iran just moments after a stern warning from President Trump not to retaliate against Tehran. The Israeli Defense Forces launched strikes on military sites in western and central Iran as state-run news reported explosions heard across the country.

Iran retaliated this morning with waves of attacks, and explosions could be heard in central Israel as Israeli air defenses sought to intercept incoming Iranian fire. The strikes came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Trump had called Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that he calls all the shots. Trump ordered both sides to stop the battle after Israel's strikes this weekend on Beirut and Iran's strikes on Northern Israel Sunday.

Trump was insistent on forging a peace deal with Iran. A streak of light illuminates the sky during a missile attack from Iran towards Israel today, as seen from Ashkelon A projectile crosses the night sky over the West Bank city of Nablus today.

Israel's military reported air defence sirens sounded across northern Israel and central areas Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighbourhood in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre today It means two things, the President told The Financial Times about the breakout in fighting. Number one, it would mean that possibly we would go in and take care of the rest of the place that we didn't take care of militarily.

Or it would just mean that we would keep the blockade on Iran because the blockade has been probably more powerful than any attack that was ever made on that country. Trump described the first Iranian strikes on Israeli soil since April as unhelpful to the peace process and called for calm between the two nations. You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal.

The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate, he added. He told The Financial Times that Netanyahu did not have a choice about whether to accept the terms of the US deal with Iran. He won't have any choice.

I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots. He also told The New York Post that things are going very well despite the chaos.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched strikes on several targets at an Iranian petrochemical facility in Mahshahr, in the south-west of the country. The IDF and Iranian state media have both confirmed the attack, with Iranian outlets saying the complex near the northern coast of the Persian Gulf had been partially damaged. Iranian media said more details on damage and possible casualties will be announced later.

The attack comes a few days after the Lebanese and Israeli governments agreed to a ceasefire in US hosted talks. Tehran had warned of retaliation after Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs today in defiance of Washington's request days ago to stand down. The strike on a residential building killed two people and wounded 20, Lebanon's health ministry said.

Israel has now said it will retaliate against Iran over this evening's attack - though Iran has vowed to respond with greater force. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched strikes on several targets at an Iranian petrochemical facility in Mahshahr, in the south-west of the country. The IDF and Iranian state media have both confirmed the attack, with Iranian outlets saying the complex near the northern coast of the Persian Gulf had been partially damaged.

Iranian media said more details on damage and possible casualties will be announced later. The attack comes a few days after the Lebanese and Israeli governments agreed to a ceasefire in US hosted talks. Tehran had warned of retaliation after Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs today in defiance of Washington's request days ago to stand down. The strike on a residential building killed two people and wounded 20, Lebanon's health ministry said.

Israel has now said it will retaliate against Iran over this evening's attack - though Iran has vowed to respond with greater force. Join the discussionShould Israel risk further escalation with Iran despite global calls for restraint and peace talks? What's your view?

An Israeli air-defence missile flies in the sky over Israel, as seen from Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank today Missiles launched from Iran today towards Israel are seen in the sky over the West Bank city of Hebron Ahead of the regime's strikes, senior member of Iran's parliament, Ebrahim Rezaei, said on X: Watch the sky of the occupied territories tonigh





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