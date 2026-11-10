Oil Prices Plunge Below $90 as Trump Declares Iran War Effectively Over

Brent crude drops to $89.66 following President Trump's statement that hostilities with Iran have ended. This shift impacts global fuel costs and household energy bills.

Brent crude oil prices fell below the $90 mark per barrel for the first time since the summer, dipping to $89.66 on Tuesday. This decline followed a nearly 6 per cent drop on Monday after President Donald Trump declared the conflict with Iran effectively over. The significant price movement reflects shifting market sentiments regarding potential military escalation in the Middle East region.

Trump Statement Drives Market Decline

President Donald Trump made his remarks during a meeting with Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who serves as a key mediator in diplomatic efforts. Mr Trump stated that Iran is militarily effectively over and that the goal is to keep the status quo. He also indicated it was highly unlikely he would resume missile strikes on the Islamic Republic at least for now. This direct comment from the US President triggered immediate selling pressure in global energy markets.

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Strait of Hormuz Concessions Boost Sentiment

Speculation that Tehran had made concessions regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz helped drag the price lower still. Reports suggested that Iran had dropped its demand to control the waterway and charge vessels fees for passing through. These reports, combined with the President's comments, fueled hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran. However, analysts warned that peace may still be a long way off despite the recent optimistic signals from Washington.

Market Analysts Caution Against False Hope

Ole Hansen from Saxo Bank noted that oil continues to trade lower on hopes of a US-Iran peace deal rather than concrete signs of progress. David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, observed that Trump has toned down his bellicose rhetoric following the recent midterm elections. The Republican party suffered heavy losses to the Democrats in those elections, prompting a shift in political strategy. Mr Morrison added that Trump had previously threatened aggressive military action but has now dialed back on threats pending negotiation progress.

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Impact on Consumer Energy Costs and Inflation

Despite the recent drop, oil remains well above the $60 to $70 range seen before the conflict erupted early this year. Motors across Britain are still feeling the pain with the average price of diesel close to £2 per litre. Unleaded fuel remains around 170p, keeping transport costs high for consumers. Households face a huge jump in their energy bills this winter with the price cap set to soar above £2,000 in January.

Future Outlook and Geopolitical Risks

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, stated that oil is still feeding into the inflationary picture despite the recent drop. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio played down the chances of a breakthrough in talks, tempering market enthusiasm. Attacks continue in the region with Iran claiming the US struck Qeshm island overnight. Tehran-backed Houthi rebels have also hit Saudi Arabia, indicating ongoing instability. Oil has fallen 24 per cent since trading at $118 a barrel at the end of October.