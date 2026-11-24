Brent crude drops below $90 a barrel for the first time since August, prompting the RAC to predict significant fuel price reductions for UK motorists before the holiday season.

Brent crude oil prices have dropped below $90 a barrel for the first time since August, signaling potential relief for drivers facing high fuel costs. This decline, which marks a third consecutive week of falling prices, has sparked optimism that motorists will see cheaper petrol and diesel at the pumps before Christmas. The move comes as diplomatic hopes in the Middle East rise and new supply sources emerge, easing some of the pressure that has driven energy costs up throughout the year.

Oil Decline Offers Driver Relief

The RAC, a leading automotive organization in the UK, forecasts that these lower oil prices will translate directly into reduced fuel costs for consumers in the coming weeks. Simon Williams, the head of policy at the RAC, stated that the wholesale price of fuel has remained significantly lower for some time. This trend suggests that the UK average price of petrol could fall below 150p a litre within the next fortnight. Such a drop would mark a substantial improvement for families who have struggled with the recent spike in fuel expenses during the autumn months.

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The organization also predicts that diesel prices will drop below 190p this week. The RAC expects diesel to continue its downward trajectory toward 185p, a price level not seen at UK forecourts since early September. This forecast provides a glimmer of hope for hard-pressed motorists who have been dealing with record-high costs. While the situation is not yet ideal, the steady decline offers a clear path toward more affordable motoring costs before the holiday travel season begins.

Supply Increases Offset Geopolitical Fears

Several factors have contributed to this drop in oil prices, including rising supplies from the Middle East and the reopening of a Libyan pipeline on Monday. These new supply sources have helped to offset concerns about potential attacks on ships and instability in the region. Although tensions in the Middle East remain elevated, analysts believe that resilient oil supply has outweighed geopolitical risks. Markets are currently pricing out some of the near-term uncertainty, allowing prices to settle at lower levels.

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Ubs analyst Giovanni Staunovo explained that oil prices are facing modest downward pressure from two distinct sides. He noted that markets are becoming less concerned about immediate geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Additionally, releases from strategic reserves are keeping supply relatively comfortable. This stability persists despite lower regional exports and stronger demand from China. These dynamics have created an environment where oil prices can retreat without causing immediate supply shortages.

Current Costs Remain High Despite Drop

Despite the recent decline, fuel prices remain significantly higher than pre-conflict levels. Oil has fallen 24 percent since the end of October, when it was trading at $118 a barrel. However, the current price remains well above the $60 to $70 range seen before the conflict in the Middle East erupted earlier this year. Motorists are still feeling the financial pain on forecourts across Britain, with average diesel prices close to 191p per litre. Unleaded petrol currently sits around 160p, keeping costs elevated for the average driver.

The RAC estimates that the fall in petrol prices means it now costs £9 less to fill up a 55-litre family car compared to early October. While this is a welcome reduction, it is still almost £15 more expensive than in February, when the war began. Diesel has decreased by 9p from its record high of 200.2p last month. Nevertheless, it now costs £26.91 more to fill up a car with diesel than before the outbreak of the conflict, highlighting the lingering impact of global events on household budgets.

Future Outlook And Energy Bill Pressures

Jpmorgan expects oil futures to fall to the high $70s in the first half of next year. This prediction is based on an estimated supply surplus, with higher Middle East production outside Iran anticipated next year. More supply from the United States is also expected to contribute to this surplus. These factors suggest that the downward trend in oil prices could continue well into the new year, providing longer-term relief for consumers.

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However, households still face significant financial challenges this winter. The price cap is set to soar above £2,000 in January. This represents a sharp increase from £1,663 a year to £1,723 last month. The combination of rising energy bills and previously high fuel costs creates a difficult economic environment for British families. While the drop in oil prices offers some hope, the broader energy crisis remains a pressing concern for households across the country.