By Shadia Nasralla LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices were set to snap a three-week losing streak on Friday, riding four sessions of gains, as attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi

LONDON, Nov 27 - Oil prices were set to snap a three-week losing streak on Friday, riding four sessions of gains, as attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure fanned concerns over Middle East supplies.

Brent crude futures edged up 3 cents to $96.60 a barrel by 1239 GMT. Brent hit its highest since November 9 earlier in the session, but stayed shy of the $100 mark. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures at $85.14 a barrel were up $1.46, or 1.7%, from Wednesday's close. There was no Thursday settlement for WTI because of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We think Brent can still push above $100 a barrel without another major escalation in the Middle East, but that increasingly requires evidence of constrained deliverable supply," ANZ analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said in a research note. Prices have retreated in recent weeks as investors were relieved that US President Donald Trump did not step up military action on Iran after the midterm elections.