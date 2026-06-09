Oil Market Remains Calm Despite Supply Shock: Clandestine Flows May Absorb Historic Shock

The global oil market has remained surprisingly calm during one of the greatest supply shocks in history, with visible traffic through the Strait of Hormuz estimated at just 15% of pre-war levels. One theory is that a surprisingly large amount of crude is escaping the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, helping the global energy system absorb the historic shock. Tankers carrying these so-called 'clandestine flows' may be dodging the blockade by turning off transponders to avoid detection. Despite the ongoing naval blockade and the steep decline in commercial traffic, surprising volumes of crude and petroleum products still appear to be transiting the Strait. Some oil veterans worry the market, lulled by these workarounds, is underestimating the real-world impact. Commercial oil stockpiles have declined sharply since the war started, and America's emergency pile of crude, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, is rapidly heading toward the lowest level since the early 1980s.

The oil market has remained surprisingly calm during one of the greatest supply shock s in history, with visible traffic through the Strait of Hormuz estimated at just 15% of pre-war levels.

One theory is that a surprisingly large amount of crude is escaping the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, helping the global energy system absorb the historic shock. Tankers carrying these so-called 'clandestine flows' may be dodging the blockade by turning off transponders to avoid detection. Despite the ongoing naval blockade and the steep decline in commercial traffic, surprising volumes of crude and petroleum products still appear to be transiting the Strait.

Some oil veterans worry the market, lulled by these workarounds, is underestimating the real-world impact. Commercial oil stockpiles have declined sharply since the war started, and America's emergency pile of crude, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, is rapidly heading toward the lowest level since the early 1980s





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Oil Market Supply Shock Strait Of Hormuz Clandestine Flows Transponders Absorb The Historic Shock Global Energy System Commercial Traffic Surprising Volumes Transiting The Strait Oil Stockpiles Emergency Pile Of Crude Strategic Petroleum Reserve Rapidly Heading Toward The Lowest Level Since Oil Veterans Market Calm China Slashes Imports Brent Oil Futures Gasoline Station Shanghai China March 27 2026 Gas Prices Summer Higher Oil Prices Persuade People Easier To Do When Prices Are High

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