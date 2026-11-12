Oil Flows Through Strait of Hormuz Remain Below Pre-War Levels Despite High Risk

Experts confirm that while Persian Gulf oil shipments occasionally spike, daily flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain significantly below pre-war benchmarks due to elevated insurance costs and security risks.

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Persian Gulf region have experienced temporary surges in late October, yet consistent data confirms that daily throughput remains substantially lower than pre-conflict baselines. While occasional weekly averages briefly matched or slightly exceeded historical norms, the overarching trend indicates a constrained market driven by heightened security risks and escalating insurance premiums rather than a normalization of trade operations.

Strait of Hormuz Throughput Data Analysis

The specific volume of oil moving through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has not returned to its historical average, despite anecdotal reports suggesting a full recovery. According to ship tracking firm Kpler, data for the week ending on October 18 indicated that oil flows through the strait specifically amounted to approximately 82 percent of pre-war levels. This figure represents a significant deficit compared to the baseline of roughly 23 million barrels per day observed before the United States and Iran conflict began in late February.

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Broader regional metrics show slight variations depending on the tracking methodology, but none support the claim that flows are currently exceeding pre-war standards. The analytics company Vortexa reported that for the same week ending on October 18, total Middle East oil flows reached 19.2 million barrels per day. This included 9.2 million barrels moving specifically through the Strait of Hormuz, a figure that remains well below the 24 million barrel per day average cited in some recent media discussions.

Further data from Vortexa for the week ending on November 5 showed 13.1 million barrels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. This continued decline underscores that the occasional spikes in regional traffic do not equate to a stable return to normalcy. The average amount of oil passing through the strait itself remains persistently below pre-war levels, refuting assertions that the shipping corridor has fully rebounded from the disruptions caused by the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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Political Claims and Economic Reality

Florida Governor-elect Byron Donalds recently cited a Wall Street Journal article to argue that oil shipping costs have risen substantially even as more oil moves through the strait. During an appearance on NBC News with host Kristen Welker, Donalds referenced insurance cost increases to pivot away from blaming former President Joe Biden for high gas prices. He suggested that the volume of oil in transit had surpassed pre-war levels, a claim that data analysts and experts have directly contradicted.

The Wall Street Journal article published on October 20 described a single week in October where total oil transported through the Persian Gulf, including alternative routes, briefly surpassed pre-war levels of about 23 million barrels per day. However, the article explicitly noted that average flows through the strait itself remained lower. Donalds did not provide further evidence to support his broader assertion that strait-specific flows were exceeding historical norms, ignoring the nuance that regional aggregates differ from strait-specific throughput.

Rice University energy and global oil fellow Skip York clarified that while there were several days in October when oil moving through the Gulf region reached over 20 million barrels per day, the flow is not consistently exceeding pre-conflict levels. York emphasized that the traffic does not signal a winding down of the U.S.-Iran conflict or a return to safe operations. Instead, the movement of vessels is driven by financial incentives rather than improved security conditions in the region.

Market Dynamics and Security Risks

The resilience of oil traffic through the Persian Gulf is largely attributed to the substantial financial payouts available to ship operators willing to navigate the dangerous waters. Tankers are not braving the route because security has improved, but because the risk premium commands high fees from charterers and traders. This economic pressure allows operators to absorb the costs associated with potential Iranian interdictions, including drone and missile attacks that have targeted vessels in the area.

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Data highlights the severity of the security environment driving these economic decisions. York noted that about half of all vessels hit by Iranian attacks since the conflict started in March occurred during the month of October. Despite a dramatic ramp-up in attempted interdictions, shipping activity persisted, illustrating that the market is prioritizing immediate profit over safety concerns. This dynamic keeps flows artificially high in aggregate metrics while strait-specific volumes remain depressed.

Looking ahead, the volume of oil exports is expected to fluctuate based on these risk calculations. Preliminary figures indicate that overall Middle East crude oil exports averaged around 18.7 million barrels per day in the week ending on November 5. This level, while lower than the peak regional aggregates seen in mid-October, reflects the ongoing tension between the high costs of alternative shipping routes and the significant risks associated with transiting the Strait of Hormuz.