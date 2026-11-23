By Enes Tunagur LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday as an increase in supplies from the Middle East offset investor unease about persistent shipping and refinery attacks in the region

LONDON, Nov 23 - Oil prices fell on Monday as an increase in supplies from the Middle East offset investor unease about persistent shipping and refinery attacks in the region.

Brent crude futures fell $1.32, or 1.43%, to $91.25 a barrel by 1256 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures were down $1.14, or 1.37%, at $82.27 a barrel. The unresolved US-Israeli war with Iran continued to support prices, however. On Sunday, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it attacked a Saudi Arabian oil refinery, while the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported multiple attacks on shipping in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

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JPMorgan expects oil futures to fall to the high $70s in the first half of 2027 due to an estimated supply surplus, with higher Middle East production outside Iran next year along with more supply from the Americas led by the United States.

"Oil recorded its third successive weekly loss, with pressure coming primarily from the supply side of the equation," said PVM analyst Tamas Varga. "It would, nonetheless, be irresponsible to conclude that oil will now be supplied uninterruptedly and in vast volumes. Iranian attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz are taking their toll.

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" Bahrain said an Iranian attack hit a civilian industrial facility on Saturday, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a missile-and-drone assault on US military positions in the kingdom, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet. On the supply side, Libya's Sharara oil pipeline has reopened and crude is beginning to flow into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya, the chairman of the National Oil Corporation told Reuters on Monday.

In Turkey, talks on Sunday at the global climate conference COP31 collapsed for the first time since 2009 after nations could not come to an agreement on including a statement on the phase-out of fossil fuels. Saudi Arabia and other big oil-producing countries have said fossil fuels will play a role in the economy for the foreseeable future and they lobbied to keep any mention of fossil fuels out of the text, observers at the conference said.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide their 2027 output policy. The group is made up of OPEC and other oil producers such as Russia.