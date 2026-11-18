The OIDAC Europe Annual Report 2026 highlights a significant rise in anti-Christian hate crimes, with France, England, and Wales recording the highest numbers. The report details violent attacks, workplace discrimination, and restrictions on religious freedom, urging the EU to establish a dedicated coordinator to combat such hatred.

A comprehensive new analysis conducted by OIDAC Europe has revealed alarming trends in anti-Christian discrimination across the European continent, with the Annual Report 2026 highlighting a significant surge in hostility directed towards Christian communities.

The findings indicate that France, England, and Wales are currently experiencing the highest volume of hate crimes and anti-Christian incidents compared to other regions within the continent. The data compiled for the year 2025 documents a total of 2,465 anti-Christian hate crimes and incidents recorded across Europe. This figure includes a disturbing increase in direct violence against individuals, with at least 396 attacks reported.

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Sharp Rise in Anti-Christian Violence Across Europe

These violent acts, which encompass physical assaults, threats, and severe harassment, represent a 44 percent increase when compared to the 274 similar incidents recorded in the previous year. This sharp rise underscores a deteriorating environment for religious minorities and challenges the prevailing notion of secular tolerance in these societies. Geographic data reveals that France experienced the most dramatic year-on-year increase, with an overall spike of 9 percent and a staggering 70 percent increase specifically in attacks targeting individuals.

In England and Wales, authorities recorded 624 anti-Christian hate crimes during the 2025 to 2026 period, marking a 24 percent increase from the prior year. While the majority of recorded incidents across Europe involved property damage, such as arson, vandalism, and desecration of churches and other Christian sites, the escalation in violence against people is particularly concerning.

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Tragic examples include the stabbing death of an Assyrian Christian man in Lyon, France, who was fleeing persecution in Iraq and was killed while livestreaming Christian messages. In Poland, a Catholic priest was bound and murdered in his presbytery, and Germany and Spain have also seen attempted homicides and stabbings respectively. The report also points out that these numbers may be significantly underreported due to inconsistent classification methods.

Underreporting and Classification Challenges Hide Scale

For instance, in Germany, offenses against Christians are often categorized under politically motivated crime frameworks rather than hate crimes, obscuring the true scale of the issue. Similarly, in Poland, while nearly half of Catholic priests reported experiencing aggression, more than 80 percent chose not to report these incidents to the police. Beyond physical violence, the report details substantial restrictions on religious freedom, particularly in the workplace and public sphere.

The UK leads in employment-related discrimination cases, with numerous instances of Christians being dismissed or prosecuted for expressing their faith. A notable case involves Sarah Morse, a teacher in Scotland who was dismissed after answering student questions about abortion, leading to a financial settlement with her employer. Other cases include teachers losing their jobs for referring to Britain as a Christian state and a social worker having a job offer withdrawn due to his beliefs on marriage.

In Switzerland, new legislation now requires Christian institutions to facilitate assisted suicide despite religious objections. Furthermore, negative stereotyping in media and politics remains prevalent, with broadcasters in Spain facing backlash for characterizing Christian growth as dangerous and describing Mass as witchcraft.

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OIDAC Calls for EU Coordinator to Combat Hatred

In response to these escalating tensions, OIDAC Europe has urgently called for the establishment of an EU Coordinator on combating anti-Christian hatred, proposing that resources and support systems should be comparable to those currently available for addressing antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred to ensure balanced protection for all religious groups.