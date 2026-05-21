Ohtani's Historic Performance Leads Dodgers to Series Win

Shohei Ohtani showcased his dual-threat abilities, hitting a first-pitch home run and pitching five shutout innings to lead the Dodgers to a victory over the Padres. The Padres had a chance to disrupt Ohtani's dominance but were unable to capitalize.

Shohei Ohtani made his mark on Wednesday's series finale between the Padres and Dodgers, starting with a first-pitch home run against Randy Vasquez . He then pitched five shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Padres kept the four-time MVP from completing six innings for the first time this season. After eight starts, Ohtani has an 0.73 ERA. Trailing 3-0 in the fifth inning, San Diego had an opportunity to put a dent in the Japanese star's numbers. Bryce Johnson and Nick Castellanos singled and Freddy Fermin walked to load the bases with one out.

Fernando Tatis Jr. came to the plate, and promptly grounded into an inning-ending double play on the first pitch he saw. Miguel Andujar came up in the eighth innings with runners on the corners and grounded into an inning-ending double play. Randy Vasquez, who started the day with a 2.68 ERA, had his second shortest appearance of the season. The Padres righty was pulled after 4.1 innings, charged with three earned runs on six hits and three walks. Vasquez did not record a strikeout





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