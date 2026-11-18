On Wednesday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that member schools will vote on whether to separate public and nonpublic schools into different divisions for postseason tournaments.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - On Wednesday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that member schools will vote on whether to separate public and non public schools into different divisions for postseason tournaments.

Several public schools from the Suburban League in Northeast Ohio submitted the proposal and obtained the required number of signatures from member school principals, forcing a referendum vote in May, OHSAA said. There are 813 member high schools within the OHSAA, 691 of which are public and 121 are non-public. OHSAA said each member high school principal will cast one vote on each issue on behalf of the school during the annual referendum voting period from May 1 to 15.

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A majority is needed to pass a referendum item.

“This issue has come up several times in the history of the OHSAA and our schools will vote on it again next May,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said. “Our constitution permits the petition process and now we’ll meet with our membership to walk through this proposal, present facts and explain what separate tournaments would mean. Are there differences between public and private schools? Yes, but we believe that separate tournaments would have some negative unintended consequences.

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The OHSAA is a reflection of our membership and we will create a forum to discuss and consider both perspectives. ” If the proposal passes in May, it would take effect within the 2028-29 school year, OHSAA said. The OHSAA Board of Directors will determine how many divisions there will be for public and private schools for each sport, OHSAA said.

Additionally, if the proposal passes, the competitive balance process would be eliminated, removing any adjustments to public schools that have open enrollment, OHSAA said.

“Competitive balance has an impact in those sports and we continue to study that process to see if there is more that can be done,” Ute said. “There are some misconceptions with non-public schools out there that we need to address and talk about what separation would mean. If separation would happen, the non-public divisions could have a low number of schools per division and a large enrollment disparity within divisions.

” The competitive balance proposal, passed in 2014, collects varsity roster data and makes modifications to how schools are placed in tournament divisions for several team sports, OHSAA said. Before the competitive balance proposal went into effect, public schools won 55% of state championships, while private schools won 44%. Since the proposal was adopted, public schools have won 66% of state titles and private schools have won 34%, OHSAA said.

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Currently, eight states have some form of separate tournaments for public and private schools; in Ohio, the first referendum to separate the tournaments failed in 1978 and a second one failed in 1993, OHSAA said.